Celebrating the Game: Club Visits Turnstone for Hoosier Thaw Power Soccer Tournament

Published on March 8, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







It wasn't just a big weekend for Fort Wayne Football Club, which made its debut in professional soccer.

Members of the club stopped by Turnstone's Plassman Athletic Center this weekend to take in some of the action at the Hoosier Thaw Power Soccer tournament, an annual event that brings teams from across the Midwest and beyond to Fort Wayne. This year's tournament featured 11 teams from six states, including Fort Wayne's own Turnstone Flyers and Turnstone Furious Flyers, competing in a fast-paced and highly skilled version of the sport.

Power soccer is an adaptive sport played by athletes using power wheelchairs. Two teams of four players compete on a gym floor using a large soccer ball, maneuvering specialized chairs equipped with protective guards to pass, defend and shoot. The sport emphasizes positioning, teamwork and precision, and has become one of the most widely played wheelchair team sports in the world.

Turnstone has been a leader in adaptive sports programming in Fort Wayne for years and has offered power soccer programs since 2006, helping athletes with disabilities compete at high levels while building confidence, friendships and community.

Watching the tournament was a reminder that the spirit of soccer extends far beyond traditional fields and stadiums. The intensity of the matches, the strategy involved and the passion of the athletes made it clear why power soccer continues to grow around the world.







