Sarasota Paradise Signs USL League One 2022 Young Player of the Year Ethan Bryant

Published on February 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise is proud to announce the signing of midfielder Ethan Bryant, the 2022 USL League One Young Player of the Year.

The 24-year-old brings extensive experience across the American soccer landscape, having competed in MLS, MLS NEXT Pro, the USL Championship, and USL League One.

Bryant most recently featured for Monterey Bay FC in the USL Championship, making 15 league appearances during the 2025 season. Prior to that, he spent two seasons with MLS club Sporting Kansas City, where he earned two appearances with the MLS first team and recorded 13 goals and eight assists across 52 appearances with Sporting KC II.

A product of the San Antonio FC academy, Bryant signed his first professional contract in 2018 and became the youngest goal scorer in club history with San Antonio's first team later that year. Early in his career, he also spent time with KSV Roeselare in Belgium and earned call-ups to the U.S. U18 Youth National Team.

Bryant's breakout campaign came in 2022 with the Richmond Kickers, where he registered three goals and six assists in 28 appearances and was named USL League One Young Player of the Year while helping the Kickers to a record-breaking campaign and the Players' Shield (USLO League One regular season) title. A true box-to-box midfielder, Bryant's work capacity, high game insight and tenacity in midfield played a key role in Richmond capturing the regular season title.

Bryant expressed his excitement about joining Sarasota Paradise for the club's inaugural professional season.

"I am very excited to be part of Sarasota Paradise's professional season. We are preparing relentlessly to ensure we can make history in Sarasota. I'm ready to give everything for this club and the community."

Head Coach Mika Elovaara believes Bryant embodies the club's identity moving forward: "It is part of our club strategy to sign young and ambitious players, and Ethan is a perfect fit for our inaugural roster. He is a consummate professional who leads by example; despite his young age, he has a lot of experience which will help us continue to forge a strong team culture on and off the field. I am grateful to reunite with him and welcome him to our process to build Paradise for years to come."

Bryant adds proven professional experience, technical quality, and a winning mentality as Sarasota prepares to kick off its first season in USL League One.

