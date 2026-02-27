Corpus Christi FC Adds to the Backline, Signing Pierce Infuso

Published on February 27, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC has signed defender Pierce Infuso ahead of the Sharks' first professional season in 2026, pending league and federation approval.

Infuso comes to Corpus Christi after playing for New York City II in the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Prior to that, Infuso was a five-year starter at Hofstra University. He started all 10 matches in his abridged Freshman season in Spring 2021 due to the Covid-19 Pandemic. The following year, Infuso anchored the backline that helped the team win the Colonial Athletic Association Championship and reach the third round of the NCAA tournament.

Infuso saw much of the same success his remaining three years in college, leading the team as a three-year captain and winning the conference tournament each season. Hofstra qualified for the NCAA tournament and reached the first round in 2022, third round in 2023, and second round in 2024.

Infuso will look to use that experience moving ahead in his pro career. He made 96 appearances in college, starting 94 of those, scoring 4 goals and eight assists along the way. In 2023, he earned United Soccer Coaches All-American honors and CAA Championship Most Outstanding Player.

"My conversation with Coach Éamon stood out right away. We share the same mindset when it comes to competing, winning, and holding ourselves to high standards every day," Infuso said. "I love to win, and it's clear that's the mentality here at CCFC as well. This is a club with real ambition, and I believe we're going to build something special together."

Additionally, he was All-CAA First team in 2023 and 2024 and named to the All-CAA Championship team in 2020, 2022 and 2024.

"Pierce is a left-sided center back who comes highly rated from his college coach, Stephen Roche, of Hofstra University," Head Coach and Sporting Director Éamon Zayed said. "Having played at NYCFC of MLS NEXT Pro last season, he already has pro experience and continues to learn and develop. I'm really excited to have him with us here and I look forward to seeing his development this season, whilst helping us attempt to have the best defensive record in the league this year."

The Merrick, NY native is also well accomplished in the classroom earning a Bachelor's and Master's in Finance from Hofstra.







