Corpus Christi FC Adds Another Veteran to the Attack, Christian Chaney

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC has signed forward Christian Chaney ahead of the Sharks' first professional season in 2026, pending league and federation approval.

Chaney brings a wealth of experience in USL and has been a force to be reckoned with. He is coming off a 13-goal season with Charlotte Independence in 2025, good enough for tied third in the league.

Chaney has set USL League One ablaze since joining Central Valley Fuego FC in 2022. He ranks second all-time in regular season goals with 38. Chaney is also second in combined goals and assists with 49. He was the first player to record 10 or more goals a season for three different clubs (Central Valley, Forward Madison, Charlotte). He's second in USL League One history for double digit scoring seasons with three.

In USL League One he's made 105 appearances, averaging a goal every 189 minutes.

"I just want to help create a winning culture and provide a product on the pitch that the community will enjoy, welcome with open arms and be proud to fully support," Chaney said.

Chaney was a 2013 United Soccer Coaches All-American at Fresno City College. He began his pro career in the Armenian Premier League with FC Ararat Yerevan in 2016. It wasn't long after that Chaney would end up back in California, this time with Sacramento FC in USL Championship.

After the 2017 season, Chaney returned to his hometown of Fresno, CA to play for USL Championship expansion club Fresno FC. After two seasons with the club, Chaney ventured to Malta to play for Mosta FC for a season, before returning to USL Championship in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic shortened Chaney's first stint with Charlotte Independence. He then spent 2021 playing in the NISA. In 2022 he returned to USL to play with Central Valley Fuego FC in USL League One. He led the team in scoring with 10 goals. He moved to Forward Madison for the next two seasons scoring 11 goals in 2023 and six goals in 2024.

"Christian is a massive signing for the club and it is a sign of intent," Head Coach and Sporting Director Éamon Zayed said. "He's one of the most prolific strikers in USL League One, not only over the last few seasons, but in the history of the league. He's a player I know all too well having come up against him with my former team in Colorado and been on the end of some of his goals against.

One thing that always stood out to me was how he put himself against defenders, they always knew they were in for a tough game when playing against him. With that ability, he is someone that can both score and also create for teammates, whether through occupying defenders for others to find space or through his link up play. I expect the season of his life this year and I intend to get the best version the league has ever seen from Christian Chaney."







