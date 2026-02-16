Corpus Christi FC Signs Colombian Winger Leyder Robledo

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC has signed winger Leyder Robledo ahead of the Sharks' first professional season in 2026, pending league and federation approval. This is Robledo's first USL contract.

Robledo has spent the last five years playing in his home country of Colombia. Primarily playing left wing, Robledo prides himself on his creativity to give his team a chance in the attacking third.

"I am deeply grateful to the club and, above all, very committed to giving my all, demonstrating my talent and contributing my best to help the team achieve its goals," Robledo said.

"I am very happy and excited about this new opportunity, eager to demonstrate my talent and do my part to help the team progress and achieve our goals together."

His pro career began with Tigres FC playing in Categoría Primera B, the second division in Colombia. After getting good minutes, Robledo got the chance to play for his hometown team, Real Cartagena in the same league. This is where is skills were recognized over two seasons, after playing in over 60 matches, scoring 13 goals and 6 assists.

Robledo got the chance to move to the first division on a loan move with Envigado. After a short stint with the club in 2024, Robledo then decided to join Cúcuta Deportivo, also in the first division, for the 2025 season.

"Leyder is a player who comes with a high, high potential ceiling," Head Coach and Sporting Director Éamon Zayed said. "Having played at the highest level in Colombia and only being 23 years of age, he is fully motivated to come and make a massive impact over here in the States. He's an exciting winger who likes to take on players and has that final product ability. Once we get him sharp and fit and adapted to life in the USL, I've no doubt he will make a big impression this season. He is definitely one to watch."







