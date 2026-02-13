Corpus Christi FC Signs Defender Blake Bowen

Published on February 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC has signed defender Blake Bowen ahead of the Sharks' first professional season in 2026, pending league and federation approval.

Bowen is a versatile defender who has spent the last three seasons in MLS NEXT Pro. Bowen was the 59th overall draft pick by the Seattle Sounders in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft. He was assigned to the Tacoma Defiance where he played consistently over two seasons. Bowen then made the move to Huntsville City FC for the 2025 season.

"Very excited to be joining Corpus Christi," Bowen said. "We have an incredible group of guys and it's going to be an amazing season. Vamos sharks!"

Bowen logged valuable minutes having appeared in 68 matches in MLS NEXT Pro.

Prior to his pro career, Bowen was a four-year starter at San Diego State University. Playing as a midfielder in college, Bowen was named all PAC-12 Second Team his senior season and was a conference honorable mention his sophomore and junior seasons. He played in 58 matches, starting 49 of them. He also tallied nine goals and six assists playing for the Aztecs.

"Blake is a tremendous addition," Head Coach and Sporting Director Éamon Zayed said. He is a player I identified straight away and wanted to bring him in. In my last tenure in USL League One, I worked with some of the best right fulls the league has seen and I've the same belief with Blake that he can be the best right full in the league.

He is full of energy and has the engine to transition both ways. His experience as a leader with Huntsville City FC of MLS NEXT Pro will also be crucial to our back line. We want leaders and winners within the group, players with big ambition and Blake is certainly one of those players."

Bowen's hometown is San Clemente, CA where he was the 2018-2019 Gatorade Player of the Year for Soccer in California.







