Corpus Christi FC Adds Experience and Depth at Midfield with Enock Kwakwa

Published on February 9, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC has signed midfielder Enock Kwakwa ahead of the Sharks' first professional season in 2026, pending league and federation approval.

Kwakwa comes to Corpus Christi with a load of experience in Europe. He is a versatile midfielder that can play outside or centrally. He is another player to reunite with Head Coach and Sporting Director Éamon Zayed; The pair of them spent the 2023 and 2024 seasons with Northern Colorado Hailstorm FC, claiming a trophy in the process.

Born in Accra, Ghana, Kwakwa began his football journey at the Right to Dream Academy, a youth academy that has helped develop athletes in western Africa. His training there led to him joining the Manchester City Academy.

At 18-years-old he was loaned to Strømsgodset to play in Norway's top division. He made a couple appearances with a couple of goals on the way to the team's division championship and reached the UEFA Champions League Qualifying Round. Kwakwa was loaned out once more to TPS in Finland before leaving Manchester City.

Kwakwa spent another season in Norway with Ullensaker/Kisa before moving to Sweden, a place he calls his second home. He spent 2015 to 2022 in Sweden playing for Falkenbergs FF and Jönköpings Södra IF.

In 2022, Kwakwa made the jump to the United States to play in USL Championship with Charleston Battery for a season.

Kwaka returned to Sweden for the 2025 season to play for Skövde AIK.

The decision to return to the U.S. was a quick one for Kwakwa.

"When the Gaffer asked if I wanted to return to the States, my answer was an easy yes," Kwakwa said. "He is an amazing coach, and I've always wanted to give back especially to the community and to young players who dream of becoming professional footballers.

For me, it's not just about football, it's also about making memories and building meaningful connections within the community. I'm excited to join the club and be part of the vision."

Coach Zayed was happy to reunite with Enock.

"Enock is a player I know very well having played under me in 2023 and 2024. Hailing from Ghana, Africa he came through the famous Right To Dream Academy; and then earning a contract at Man City, his experience will be a massive addition," Coach Zayed said.

"He's an all-action midfielder who plays with his heart on his sleeve, always giving it his all for the benefit of the team. He's a player who I wanted to bring in straight away to Corpus Christi, so I am delighted to get this done and bring him here. His wealth of experience is matched with a winning mentality. We need guys like Enock if we are to be successful here."







