Behind the Kits: A Reveal of the 2026 Charlotte Independence Home Kits

Published on February 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - Today, the Charlotte Independence revealed its primary home kits for the 2026 campaign. The club is introducing a new kit, the "County Kit" for weekend home matches while the "Homage Kit" is making its return for its home weekday matches.

County Kit

The County Kit will serve as the club's primary home uniform for weekend matches. The design incorporates the club's signature navy and parchment colors, accented by a new black tone. Embedded within the darker panels are excerpts from the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence, tying the jersey directly to Charlotte's historic roots. The inside of the collar is finished with the phrase "Oh, Independence We Are Here."

Dates wearing the County Kit:

April 12 vs. South Georgia Tormenta

May 23 vs. Forward Madison FC

June 13 vs. FC Naples

July 18 vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC

July 25 vs. Richmond Kickers

August 1 vs. One Knoxville SC

August 8 vs. Greenville Triumph SC

August 15 vs. Sarasota Paradise

August 29 vs. AV Alta FC

September 12 vs. Westchester SC

September 26 vs. Fort Wayne FC

October 10 vs. New York Cosmos

Homage Kit

The Homage Kit will serve as the club's official third kit and primary uniform for home weekday matches. Originally introduced for Military Appreciation Day during the 2025 season, the Homage Kit honors the service and sacrifice of men and women in uniform while also commemorating the return of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to American soil.

Dates wearing the Homage Kit:

March 27 vs. Spokane Velocity FC

May 6 vs. AC Boise

May 15 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds

June 10 vs. Union Omaha

June 24 vs. Greenville Triumph SC

July 1 vs. Corpus Christi FC

September 2 vs. Portland Hearts of Pine

Any weekday home matches for the U.S. Open Cup will feature the Homage Kit.

Stay tuned for more information on purchasing the kits.







United Soccer League One Stories from February 13, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.