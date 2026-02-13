Behind the Kits: A Reveal of the 2026 Charlotte Independence Home Kits
Published on February 13, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Charlotte Independence News Release
CHARLOTTE, NC - Today, the Charlotte Independence revealed its primary home kits for the 2026 campaign. The club is introducing a new kit, the "County Kit" for weekend home matches while the "Homage Kit" is making its return for its home weekday matches.
County Kit
The County Kit will serve as the club's primary home uniform for weekend matches. The design incorporates the club's signature navy and parchment colors, accented by a new black tone. Embedded within the darker panels are excerpts from the Mecklenburg Declaration of Independence, tying the jersey directly to Charlotte's historic roots. The inside of the collar is finished with the phrase "Oh, Independence We Are Here."
Dates wearing the County Kit:
April 12 vs. South Georgia Tormenta
May 23 vs. Forward Madison FC
June 13 vs. FC Naples
July 18 vs. Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
July 25 vs. Richmond Kickers
August 1 vs. One Knoxville SC
August 8 vs. Greenville Triumph SC
August 15 vs. Sarasota Paradise
August 29 vs. AV Alta FC
September 12 vs. Westchester SC
September 26 vs. Fort Wayne FC
October 10 vs. New York Cosmos
Homage Kit
The Homage Kit will serve as the club's official third kit and primary uniform for home weekday matches. Originally introduced for Military Appreciation Day during the 2025 season, the Homage Kit honors the service and sacrifice of men and women in uniform while also commemorating the return of the 2026 FIFA World Cup to American soil.
Dates wearing the Homage Kit:
March 27 vs. Spokane Velocity FC
May 6 vs. AC Boise
May 15 vs. Pittsburgh Riverhounds
June 10 vs. Union Omaha
June 24 vs. Greenville Triumph SC
July 1 vs. Corpus Christi FC
September 2 vs. Portland Hearts of Pine
Any weekday home matches for the U.S. Open Cup will feature the Homage Kit.
Stay tuned for more information on purchasing the kits.
