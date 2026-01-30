Charlotte Independence Bring Home Charlotte Native Joey Skinner

January 30, 2026

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that defender Joey Skinner has signed a contract with the club.

Skinner, 22, joins the Independence after spending the 2025 season with USL Championship side Tampa Bay Rowdies, where he appeared in 27 matches across all competitions and recorded four goal involvements.

"We are delighted to welcome back one of our own in Joey," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "I have enjoyed watching Joey develop as a player and look forward to having him as an integral part of our roster. Joey provides a dynamic, left-sided presence as an outside back. His instincts going forward, effectiveness making the final play, and physicality and athleticism defensively will be crucial to our team's success."

A Charlotte native, Skinner began his career by signing an academy contract with the Independence in 2020 after starring at Cox Mill High School. He was named the ECNL Boys U18/19 National Player of the Year while helping his team capture the first-ever ECNL Boys U18/19 National Championship.

Skinner went on to attend UNC Greensboro before transferring to Clemson University, where he was an important piece to the Tigers' run in the NCAA tournament. He was selected 11th overall in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft by Nashville SC and spent two seasons on loan with Huntsville City FC in MLS NEXT Pro before signing with Tampa Bay in 2025.

"I'm really excited and grateful to be joining my hometown club," said Skinner. "It's an honor to represent the badge that helped me become the player I am today. I'm ready to work hard and compete every day to help the team succeed."







