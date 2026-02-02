Independence Sign Former Westchester Forward Prince Saydee

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that forward Prince Saydee has signed a contract to join the club, pending league and federation approval.

Saydee totaled five goals and four assists in 32 appearances for Westchester SC in 2025 and will reunite with former head coach Dave Carton, now the Independence's associate head coach.

"Prince adds pace and an explosive element to our attack," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "He is a player I am excited to have on our roster since he would cause trouble when he played against us. His pace and quickness are hard to manage for opponents and he has shown the ability to score from inside and outside the area."

The 32-year-old Liberian has been a regular in the USL system, recording 148 career league appearances across the USL Championship and USL League One. Before joining Westchester in 2025, Saydee played for Rhode Island FC, Hartford Athletic, Phoenix Rising FC, and Miami FC. His most productive spell came with Hartford from 2022-23, when he made 68 appearances and scored 14 goals in all competitions.

Saydee earned his first senior call-up to Liberia in September 2013 and made his debut against Angola in a World Cup qualifier.

"It's an honor to join the Charlotte independence," expressed Saydee. "Charlotte is one of the top clubs in USL League One, and I'm excited to meet my new teammates and the fans. I'm looking forward to a great 2026 season and can't wait to get started."







