Luis Alvarez Returns to the Charlotte Independence on Loan

Published on February 12, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that midfielder Luis Alvarez will join the club on loan from the Tampa Bay Rowdies.

Alvarez, 23, made 57 league appearances across three seasons for the Independence before his transfer to Tampa Bay in June 2025. With the Rowdies, the Honduran made 20 appearances in all competitions last campaign, scoring three goals.

"We are delighted to welcome Luis back to the Independence," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "I have enjoyed watching his growth as a player and person over the years and am excited for his next chapter with us. Luis has proven himself a top performer in our league. His ability to make great plays out of nothing, his engine and work rate, and competitive fire will make him a key addition for our squad this season."

Luis Alvarez celebrates his goal for the Charlotte Independence against Forward Madison FC on April 11, 2025.

Alvarez has netted 15 goals in his Charlotte career, ranking him 10th all-time in club history. Despite playing in only nine league games for the Jacks in 2025, Alvarez earned six Team of the Week honors and was a massive catalyst to a strong start from the Independence.

"I am very grateful and excited to return to a club that feels like family," expressed Alvarez. "I am ready to give my all for the club, city, and fans and help bring a trophy here."

Alvarez joined the Independence in January 2023 coming from Lobos UPNFM in Honduras.







