Mason McCready Stays in Texas to Sign with Corpus Christi FC

Published on February 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC has signed Scottish goalkeeper Mason McCready ahead of the Sharks' first professional season in 2026, pending league and federation approval.

McCready spent last season with Texoma FC and was the club's first-ever signing.

"I'm really excited about this opportunity," McCready said. "It was good to get a taste of the league last year at Texoma and this year I'm ready to go and be the best I can for Corpus Christi. Ever since I spoke to the manager, I've been buzzing to get over and get started and I really believe we can be successful this season."

McCready was born in Providence, RI but embraced his Scottish roots, coming up in the Patrick Thistle FC Academy. He worked his way to making a couple appearances for the first team in the 2024 Scottish League Cup. His only start resulted in a clean sheet. He was also a part of the 2021 team that won the Scottish League One crown, the third tier of professional soccer in Scotland.

Most of his career, he spent on loan to several clubs throughout Scotland such as Gretna FC 2008, Gala Fairydean Rovers FC, Cowdenbeath FC, Dalbeattie Star FC and The Spartans FC.

"Mason is a goalkeeper whom his last coach at Texoma, Adrian Forbes, spoke extremely highly of," Head Coach and Sporting Director Éamon Zayed said. "I'm delighted to have him with us here in Corpus Christi.

He is still so young as a goalkeeper at only 22 years of age. A green card holder through his NFL championship winning father, his background and upbringing in Scotland will stand to him as he continues his development. He already brings a level of USL experience having played USL league One last season, so that definitely helps us as a brand new franchise."

Mason is the son of Scott McCready, a former NFL wide receiver and Super Bowl champion with the New England Patriots in 2001. He was the first British National to win a Super Bowl.







