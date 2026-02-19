New Paradise Minis Soccer Program for Kids 6 and Under

Sarasota, FL - Sarasota Paradise is proud to announce a new partnership with Lakewood Ranch Community Activites. Sarasota Paradise is LWRCA's Presenting Park Partner, serving as the exclusive annual Sponsor of its Parks and Recreation Programming. This collaboration reflects a shared commitment to community-focused recreation, youth development, and activating Lakewood Ranch parks through high-quality programming.

A key highlight of the partnership is the launch of an all-new park program, Paradise Minis, a youth soccer program designed specifically for children ages 6 and under. Led by Sarasota Paradise's professional coaching staff, Paradise Minis emphasizes age-appropriate skill development, confidence building, and fun-creating a positive and welcoming introduction to soccer in a park setting.

"We're excited to partner with Lakewood Ranch Community Activities to deliver high-quality, development-focused soccer programming for the Lakewood Ranch community," said Glodi Konga, Ph.D., Assistant Coach and Academy Director of Sarasota Paradise. "This partnership brings together strong community leadership and Sarasota Paradise's coaching expertise to create a positive and engaging experience for young players."

LWRCA leadership emphasized the importance of strong community partnerships in expanding

access to inclusive and impactful park programming. "Parks and recreation programs succeed when the community rallies behind them, and Sarasota Paradise has done exactly that," said Keith Pandeloglou, President & CEO of Lakewood Ranch Community Activities. "Their Presenting Sponsorship plays a critical role in helping us deliver inclusive, high-quality programming that activates our parks and creates memorable experiences for families throughout Lakewood Ranch."

Paradise Minis represents the beginning of an exciting collaboration that blends professional soccer expertise with community-centered recreation. Additional program details and registration information will be announced soon.

