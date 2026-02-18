Hearts of Pine Announce Expanded Ticket Access for 2026 Season with Single Match Tickets on Sale March 2nd

Hearts of Pine today announced 2026 single-match tickets will go on sale March 2nd alongside expanded ticketing options designed to improve ticket access for fans following the inaugural season's record-setting demand.

During that inaugural season, Maine embraced its new professional soccer club in an unprecedented way. Hearts set league records for attendance and consecutive sell-outs, with 104,386 fans attending the 18 home matches at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Those tickets moved through the community in countless ways. The Community Ticketing Program and Youth Soccer Group Tickets helped thousands of community members attend games through donated or discounted tickets. Many season ticket members shared theirs with neighbors, friends, and visiting family, and thousands more attended matches with their friends and colleagues at a $3 Dewey's Suite or in the Highroller Field Club. That collective enthusiasm quickly pushed demand beyond Fitzpatrick Stadium's capacity, creating a season ticket waitlist larger than the capacity of the stadium, and made single-match tickets hard to come by in 2025.

"Last season showed us just how much this club means to people, and one of our top priorities this offseason has been expanding access to Hearts matches in 2026," said the club's Founder Gabe Hoffman-Johnson.

"Through surveys, conversations, and direct feedback, we heard clearly from supporters who wanted to be a part of every Fitzy matchday, but couldn't always get a ticket. That matters to us. Fitzpatrick's capacity will remain our biggest hurdle but our focus is on responding where we can. Incrementally adding capacity, creating more equitable ways to access tickets, and keeping affordability at the center while maintaining the same magical matchday experience we all came to love so much last year," said Hoffman-Johnson.

"The reality is we can't accommodate every Hearts fan at every matchday in Fitzy's current state, but with a few extra tickets and more options for how to get them, plus the expanded home schedule of 20 matches, a few thousand more fans will get to experience a match at Fitzy in 2026, and that's meaningful progress."

Learn more about all the 2026 Single Match Ticket On-Sale Dates below:

Single Match Tickets

On sale March 2 at 6 p.m. ET

Single match tickets will be available on a first-come, first-served basis at tickets.heartsofpine.com. Inventory is limited and expected to sell out quickly.

Goal Zone Tickets (Standing Room Only)

On sale March 16 at 6 p.m. ET

The new Goal Zone is a standing-room-only section located between the Kids Zone and the goal line, offering fans closer proximity to the action. Tickets will be sold first-come, first-served and are expected to sell out quickly.

Last Chance Tickets Application

Applications open March 24 at 11 a.m. ET

For fans unable to secure tickets through standard on-sale opportunities, Hearts of Pine is introducing the Last Chance Tickets Application. Fans may apply online for up to four tickets per match, with applications remaining open throughout the season.

Secondary Market

Verified resale tickets are also available throughout the season via StubHub.







