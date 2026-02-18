New York Cosmos Announce Ion Bank as Front-Of-Kit Sponsor and Official Bank Partner

Published on February 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

New York Cosmos News Release







Paterson, NJ - The Cosmos has announced a partnership with Ion Bank, naming the institution as the club's Official Bank Partner and Front-of-Kit sponsor beginning this season.

As part of the agreement, the Ion Bank logo will appear prominently on the front of the Cosmos match jerseys throughout the 2026 season. The collaboration represents a shared commitment to community investment, long-term growth, and supporting the next chapter of professional soccer in Northern New Jersey.

"Ion Bank is proud to announce its sponsorship with the Cosmos," said Philip Vaz, New Jersey Regional President at Ion Bank, "reinforcing our commitment to building stronger, more vibrant communities for today and for the generations to come. This partnership reflects Ion Bank's longstanding dedication to supporting local traditions that unite people of all ages and create meaningful experiences both on and off the field. We are honored to stand behind an organization that brings fans together, strengthens community pride, and enriches the place we are proud to call home."

As part of the partnership, Ion Bank and the Cosmos will introduce a community ticketing initiative through Ion Bank's Ion Cares program. Beginning this season, discounted tickets will be available to Paterson residents and students, redeemable at the stadium box office with valid identification. The initiative reflects a shared commitment to expanding access and ensuring that local community members have the opportunity to experience matchday at Hinchliffe Stadium.

"We are proud to welcome Ion Bank as our partner," said Erik Stover, Chief Executive Officer of the Cosmos. "Throughout this process it has been clear that we have a shared belief in community, access, and building something meaningful together. We believe in Ion Bank and the Ion Cares program and we're looking forward to building new initiatives together."

The agreement runs through the 2028 season and includes category exclusivity in banking, as well as integrated broadcast, digital, and matchday activations at historic Hinchliffe Stadium.

Fans that purchased their jerseys before the partnership between Ion Bank and the Cosmos was announced can bring their kit to Hinchliffe Stadium on matchdays to have the Ion Bank sponsor professionally pressed onto their jersey. Jerseys are available for purchase at Hinchliffe Stadium and online at shop.nycosmos.com.

The Cosmos return to professional play this spring as part of USL League One, with their home opener set for March 14, 2026, at Hinchliffe Stadium in Paterson, New Jersey.

For more information, visit nycosmos.com.







United Soccer League One Stories from February 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.