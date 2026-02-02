Cosmos Unveil Secondary Kit

Published on February 1, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

The Cosmos today unveiled their new secondary kit, a design that represents home wherever the club plays and the community that defines it.

Built to be worn anywhere, at home, on the road, and everywhere in between. The secondary kit reflects the idea that the Cosmos carry their identity with them, no matter the setting. From North Jersey to every city the club enters, the jersey symbolizes pride, belonging, and the shared culture that connects players and supporters.

The kit features a deep navy blue base with subtle monochromatic pinstripes, adding texture and depth to a clean, modern silhouette. Running down the left side of the jersey are three vertical stripes in green, yellow, and blue, a direct reference to the colors found in the club's crest and the history they represent. The Cosmos badge sits proudly over the striping, anchoring the design and placing the club's identity at the heart of the jersey. The contrast between classic pinstripes and bold color accents creates a balance of tradition and contemporary style.

The secondary kit was launched through a community-based photoshoot in North Jersey, placing the jersey within the neighborhoods and spaces that inspire the club and its supporters and reinforcing the Cosmos' commitment to honoring the people and places that shape the club's identity.

