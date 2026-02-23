Defender Kevin Riascos Comes Back to the Charlotte Independence

Published on February 23, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that defender Kevin Riascos has agreed to a contract with the club, pending league and federation approval.

Most recently, Riascos was on the roster of Hapoel Haifa in Israel before becoming a free agent in July 2025. The 30-year-old centre back first made an impact in the Queen City during the 2021 season, when he recorded 30 appearances for the Independence in the USL Championship.

"Bringing Kevin back to Charlotte was a simple decision," shared Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "He provides a physical, athletic presence in the back line along with experience in the Colombian First Division. Kevin's leadership and composure will be important for us as we open the 2026 season."

Before and after his initial stint in Charlotte, Riascos featured for a number of clubs including Llaneros, Uniautónoma, Barranquilla F.C., FC Arizona, Golden State Force and Jaguares de Córdoba, along with top-flight sides Deportivo Pasto and Deportivo Cali.

"I'm excited to return to Charlotte - a place that feels like home," said Riascos. "This city means everything to me; it's where my son was born and where I was truly happy. I stayed in touch with Mike and we always believed this day would come. I'm thrilled for this new group, the challenge ahead, and reuniting with some familiar faces as we chase the same goal: a championship."







