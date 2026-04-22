Charlotte Independence Continues Running Rivalry with Richmond in USL Cup

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence and Richmond Kickers will kick off Prinx Tires USL Cup play in Virginia this weekend. Here is all you need to know beforehand.

Match Details

Date: April 25

Time: 6:00 PM

Who: Richmond Kickers

Where: City Stadium (Richmond, VA)

Watch: ESPN+, WCCB Charlotte

League Standing

Charlotte Independence: 1-2-1 (11th Place, 4 points)

Away Record: 0-2-1

Last Time Out: 1-2 loss at One Knoxville SC

Richmond Kickers: 1-3-1 (13th Place, 4 points)

Home Record: 1-1-0

Last Time Out: 2-1 win vs. Union Omaha

Head-to-Head History

Charlotte has played against Richmond 25 times - more than any other club in organization history (13-6-6 all-time)

Last Season:

March 15: Charlotte took down Richmond 1-0 in the 2025 Season Opener. Former Jack Anton Sorenson scored the lone goal in the victory and Matt Levy backstopped the Independence to a strong start to the campaign.

July 26: The teams reconvened in July in league cup play. Needing a victory to have a chance to advance out of the group stage, Charlotte dominated, winning 3-0. Former players Rafael Jauregui, Tumi Moshobane, and Pele Ousmanou all found the back of the net and former goalkeeper Drew Romig earned a clean sheet.

September 20: In their final meeting of 2025, Charlotte swept the season series with a back-and-forth 3-2 victory in Virginia. Christian Chaney scored twice for the Independence, while Bachir Ndiaye added another as the Jacks picked a much-needed three points to hold onto the final playoff position.

Prinx Tires USL Cup

The Independence are in Group 6 alongside Richmond, Greenville Triumph, Loudoun United FC, Pittsburgh Riverhounds, and Charleston Battery. After Saturday's clash, Charlotte will next face defending USL Championship winners Pittsburgh at home on May 15.

CHARLOTTE vs. PITTSBURGH

Salute to Service Night

Prinx Tires USL Cup | May 15 @ 7:30 PM







United Soccer League One Stories from April 22, 2026

Charlotte Independence Continues Running Rivalry with Richmond in USL Cup - Charlotte Independence

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