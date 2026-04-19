One Knoxville SC Scores Late to Defeat Charlotte Independence 2-1

Published on April 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







KNOXVILLE, TN - A late goal from Kyle Linhares proved the difference as One Knoxville SC defeated the Charlotte Independence 2-1 on Saturday night at Covenant Health Park.

Charlotte turned in a strong performance against the defending league champions, outshooting Knoxville 17-9 and holding a slight 51% edge in possession. After conceding early, Souaibou Marou pulled the Jacks level in the first half, and the sides battled evenly after the break before Linhares struck in the 88th minute to seal the result.

With both teams playing on short rest following midweek Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches, One Knoxville opened the scoring in the 13th minute. A clipped ball over the top found Eli Conway, whose chest-and-volley effort struck the post. The rebound ricocheted off Reudd Manin and into the net, giving the hosts an early advantage.

Charlotte responded well. Jon Bakero, making his first start since the season opener, nearly equalized in the 20th minute, turning inside the box and narrowly missing the far post after a clever feed from Clay Dimick.

Matt Levy was called into action moments later, producing a key stop in the 23rd minute. Following a turnover, Conway unleashed a dipping volley that looked destined for the top corner, but Levy got a fingertip to it and pushed it over the bar.

The Jacks conceded a penalty for the second straight league match in the 29th minute, but Levy came up big again, diving full stretch to his right to deny Denis Krioutchenkov and keep the deficit at one.

Charlotte capitalized on that momentum just minutes later. Bakero slipped a perfectly weighted ball in behind the defense for Marou, who brought it down in stride and fired a left-footed finish past Johan Garibay in the 34th minute for his first goal of the season.

It was an impressive first-half display from the Independence, who controlled over 60% of possession and registered 11 shots before the break.

The visitors continued to press after halftime. Viggo Ortiz nearly gave Charlotte the lead early in the second half, cutting onto his right foot and curling an effort just wide of the post.

Charlotte came closest in the 70th minute. On a quick counterattack, Christy Manzinga was denied by Garibay, and the rebound trickled across the goal line before being cleared off by Finn McRobb just ahead of Marou.

Knoxville, rotating heavily after logging 120 minutes midweek, introduced fresh legs late and began to find rhythm. Linhares tested Levy in the 82nd minute with a one-time strike from the top of the box, but the Charlotte goalkeeper reacted well to keep the match level.

The breakthrough came six minutes later. In a swift transition, Linhares combined with Babacar Diene before slipping past Levy and finishing into an open net in the 88th minute.

Despite a strong overall performance, the Independence were left empty-handed as One Knoxville claimed all three points at home.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 18, 2026

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