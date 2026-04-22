Defender Kevin Riascos Undergoes Right Knee Surgery

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that defender Kevin Riascos underwent right knee surgery on Wednesday.

Riascos exited in the first half of Charlotte's U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 match against Charlotte FC on April 15 with a non-contact injury. The procedure carries an estimated recovery timeline of approximately six weeks.

Riascos has started in five matches in all competitions to begin the 2026 campaign. After featuring for the Independence in 2021, Riascos spent time overseas before rejoining the club this season.

The Charlotte Independence wish Riascos a smooth recovery and look forward to his return later this season.







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