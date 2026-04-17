Independence Head to One Knox for Playoff Rematch

Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence travel to Knoxville, Tennessee for a showdown with the reigning USL League One champions Saturday night. Here is all you need to know.

Match Details

Date: April 18

Time: 7:00 PM EST

Opponent: One Knoxville SC

Where: Covenant Health Park (Knoxville, TN)

Watch: The match will be televised locally on WCCB Charlotte and streamed on ESPN+.

League Standing

Charlotte Independence: 1-1-1 (11th place, 4 points)

Away Record: 0-1-1

Last Time Out: 2-3 loss at New York Cosmos on April 3.

One Knoxville SC: 3-1-2 (4th place, 11 points)

Home Record: 1-1-1

Last Time Out: 0-0 draw at Portland Hearts of Pine on April 11.

Head-to-Head History

Last Season

May 16: Charlotte Independence picked up their first ever victory over One Knox 3-1 at the Sportsplex at Matthews. Luis Alvarez and Jordan Skelton exchanged goals in the first half before Christian Chaney and Souaibou Marou both scored for the Jacks in the second stanza.

July 30: In an extremely competitive contest, the two sides drew 2-2 at Covenant Health Park. Skelton scored in the 2nd minute before former Jacks Bachir Ndiaye and Juan David Moreno gave the Independence a 2-1 lead. Stavros Zarokostas equalized in the 79th minute to share the points.

September 26: In their final regular season bout of 2025, a thunderous effort for Jaheim Brown in the 66th minute stood as the game-winner for One Knox, winning 1-0 at home.

November 2: Meeting in the USL League One Quarterfinals, the eventual champions got on the board in the 17th minute through Sivert Haugli and Zarokostas added a crucial insurance goal in the 64th minute. Chaney pulled one back for Charlotte, but that was all they could manage, ending their season in Knoxville.

All-Time Series Record

1-4-4

Players to Watch

Charlotte's Viggo Ortiz leads the Jacks in goals (2) and scored with a stunning strike last time out against NY Cosmos.

First-year striker out of UNC Charlotte Denis Krioutchenkov has scored three goals for One Knox, sitting T-4 in league scoring.

Skelton continues to lead an organized back line, which has allowed only five goals in six games and posted three clean sheets.

U.S. Open Cup Drama Midweek

One Knoxville pulled off one of the biggest "cupsets" in U.S. Open Cup history on Wednesday, knocking off MLS' D.C. United in penalty kicks. Goalkeeper Jonathan Burke made a huge save in the final round of penalties before Kyle Linhares finished off the MLS side. The victory sets up another MLS matchup with Columbus Crew on April 29.

Charlotte Independence's cup run came to a close against Charlotte FC. Hampered by injuries and an early red card, the Jacks couldn't recover and fell 6-0 to their crosstown rival.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 17, 2026

Independence Head to One Knox for Playoff Rematch - Charlotte Independence

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