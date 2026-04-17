Richmond Set for Saturday Evening Match vs. Union Omaha

Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Kickers return to USL1 Regular Season play, welcoming Union Omaha to City Stadium on Saturday, April 18 at 6:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.1 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).

Last Time Out

Richmond battled but fell 3-0 to Columbus Crew in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 on April 15 at City Stadium.

The Kickers battled in front of 5,046 fans, creating early chances and testing the defense with multiple efforts in the opening 10 minutes of play

Goalkeeper Yann Fillion delivered a strong performance in goal, making eight saves in the contest.

Wednesday's match marked Richmond's 43rd U.S. Open Cup match at City Stadium all-time.

With the result, the Kickers are now 31-10-2 all-time at City Stadium in U.S. Open Cup competition.

Series History

Richmond currently holds a 5-5-4 record all-time against Union Omaha

The two clubs last faced each other on June 25, 2025, with Richmond claiming a 4-3 win in Nebraska.

The Kickers swept the season series in 2025, earning a 1-0 win on April 9, 2025 at City Stadium

Richmond holds a 2-2-1 record vs. Union Omaha over the last two seasons.

Numbers to Know

2: Forwards Lucca Dourado and Josh Kirkland have each scored two goals in seven matches across all competitions this season.

5: Saturday marks Richmond's fifth USL1 Regular Season match and second at home.

6: Richmond is seeking its sixth win over Union Omaha all-time.

10: Captain Dakota Barnathan is playing in his 10th professional season and fifth as a Richmond Kicker.

34: 2026 marks the Kickers 34th continuously operating season.

Kickers Release Crossing Kit

As their 34th consecutive season begins, the Richmond Kickers reveal the Crossing Kit - a classic silhouette crafted to honor a uniquely Richmond landmark.The Kickers will debut their 2026 primary kit at AV Alta in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The Kickers will debut the club's 2026 primary kit on March 7 at AV Alta, in the 2026 USL League One season opener.

The kit is inspired by Richmond's Triple Crossing - one of only two places in the United States where three railroads intersect - is a significant piece of industrial architecture that stands as a powerful symbol of the city's enduring connection to the railways that helped shape its growth.

The design incorporates a tonal triangular pattern subtly layering depth into the fabric, while referencing the intersecting geometry of the railway.

The Crossing Kit is available in long-sleeve and offers supporters additional ways to style the kit on and off the pitch.

Kickers Unveil Give Me Liberty Kit

The Richmond Kickers unveiled their Give Me Liberty Kit on February 11, 2026 - a design inspired by one of the most historic moments in the City of Richmond and one that sparked the American Revolution.

At the heart of the 2026 secondary kit's narrative is Patrick Henry's legendary speech, delivered at the Second Virginia Convention in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood. Widely regarded as a catalyst for the American Revolution, the speech's most infamous line - "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" - is featured in a custom jocktag, anchoring the kit in one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

The kit features dark blue-on-blue vertical stripes, contrasted by the Kickers' primary red at the collar and cuffs. The complete text of Henry's enduring words are integrated subtly into the vertical stripes across the full body of the kit.

The kit was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co., marking the third year of partnership between the club and the agency. Easy Friday Co. led the Kickers' rebrand that launched in 2025 and the 2026 primary kit.

The Kickers continue USL1 Regular Season play, hosting Charlotte Independence to City Stadium on Saturday, April 25 at 6:00 p.m. EST. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from April 17, 2026

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