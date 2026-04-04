Independence Drop First Match of Campaign, Fall to Cosmos 3-2

Published on April 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







PATERSON, NJ - The Charlotte Independence suffered their first defeat of the 2026 USL League One campaign on Friday night, falling 3-2 to the New York Cosmos at Hinchliffe Stadium.

Ajmeer Spengler converted three penalty kicks for the Cosmos, while Viggo Ortiz scored his second league goal of the season and Jefferson Amaya netted his first professional goal for the Independence.

Charlotte's first of four consecutive league road matches got off to a difficult start. Spengler opened the scoring in the 6th minute, converting from the penalty spot after Javen Romero brought down William Noecker inside the area.

The Cosmos nearly doubled their advantage minutes later, but goalkeeper Matt Levy recovered from a giveaway to deny Spengler in the 10th minute.

The Independence responded quickly through Ortiz. The winger picked up possession along the sideline, drove forward, and unleashed a stunning strike into the top corner in the 13th minute to level the match at 1-1.

New York regained the lead in the 20th minute after Reudd Manin was whistled for a foul on Christian Koffi inside the box. Spengler stepped up again and calmly converted his second penalty of the night.

The end-to-end action continued throughout the first half. In the 40th minute, Luis Alvarez slipped a pass through to Ortiz, who set up Mathis Guffroy, but a last-ditch defensive effort denied Charlotte a second equalizer.

Moments later, the Cosmos threatened on the counterattack as Sebastián Guenzatti narrowly missed the target.

Charlotte found its breakthrough just before halftime. Following a cleared Alvarez set piece, Amaya struck a composed volley that slipped past goalkeeper Derrek Chan, marking his first professional goal and sending the teams into the break level at 2-2.

The second half continued with chances on both sides. Davide Galazzini nearly restored the Cosmos lead in the 57th minute, but Miles Lyons made a crucial defensive intervention to deny Spengler at the back post.

Charlotte created several opportunities of its own, including a long-range effort from Alvarez that skimmed the side netting in the 62nd minute. In the 73rd minute, Alvarez delivered a dangerous cross to Jonathan Nyandjo, but Chan produced a point-blank save to keep the match level.

The match shifted in the 75th minute when Noecker was shown a straight red card for a challenge on Amaya, giving the Independence a man advantage for the final stretch.

Despite being down a player, the Cosmos were awarded a third penalty in the 81st minute after Manin was ruled to have fouled Koffi. Spengler completed his hat trick from the spot, putting New York ahead 3-2.

Charlotte pushed for a late equalizer, coming closest in the 90th minute when Alvarez delivered a cross that found Lyons, whose header narrowly missed the target.

The Independence appealed for a couple of penalties deep into stoppage time, but no call was given.

The loss marks Charlotte's first of the 2026 season. The Independence will return to action on April 15 in the first-ever Charlotte Derby.







United Soccer League One Stories from April 3, 2026

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