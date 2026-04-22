Krioutchenkov's Open Cup Brace Earns Team of the Round Selection

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

One Knoxville SC News Release







ATLANTA, Ga. - The magic of the cup continues to flow strongly through One Knoxville SC. The last remaining USL League One club in the 2026 Lamar Hunt US Open Cup, the club achieved that status following an amazing back and forth affair with Major League Soccer's DC United that ended with One Knox moving on in penalty kicks.

Forward Denis Krioutchenkov helped One Knox get to that point with a pair of goals, leading to him being one of just three USL players to earn Open Cup Team of the Round honors for the Round of 32.

"I'm extremely happy about my performance, but It's not a game though where it's about an individual," Krioutchenkov said after the match. "We have belief in our (teammates) and that they are going to put us in the best possible positions (to score."

Coming on in the 77th minute, the rookie striker wasted little time in finding his footing in the match, scoring a goal a mere minute later as he redirected a cross from Jaheim Brown into the goal to put One Knox up 2-1. Krioutchenkov then came to the rescue again in extra time, once again finding the back of the net with a deft chip after his run was picked out by Will Perkins in the 113th to even things up at three goals apiece to send the match to penalties.

For good measure, he capped off his night by being the first One Knox kick taker from the spot and slotted his penalty home with a low strike to the left corner.

In less than two months as a professional, Krioutchenkov has already seen the plaudits rolling in with this latest Team of the Round selection joining a Team of the Week honor for week one of the 2026 USL1 season, followed by the league tabbing him as its March Player of the Month. Having appeared in all nine of One Knox's matches across all competitions thus far, the former Davidson and Charlotte collegiate standout has tallied five goals and one assist.

Krioutchenkov and One Knox are now set to embark on another MLS 'cupset' opportunity on Wednesday, April 29 when it travels to Ohio to take on the Columbus Crew at Scotts Miracle-Gro Field.

Lamar Hunt US Open Cup Team of the Round | Round of 32

Goalkeeper - Donovan Parisian (New England Revolution)

Defenders - Pedro Amador (Atlanta United FC); David Schnegg (Charlotte FC); Robert Voloder (Red Bull New York)

Midfielders - Nick Fernandez (San Jose Earthquakes); Talles Magno (New York City FC); Nick Markanich (Houston Dynamo FC); Hugo Picard (Columbus Crew)

Forwards - Denis Krioutchenkov, One Knoxville SC; Sadam Masereka (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC); Agustin Ojeda (New York City FC)

Bench - Javier Otero (Orlando City SC); Michelle Benitez (Sacramento Republic FC); Baye Coulibaly (Charlotte FC); Emil Forsberg (Red Bull New York); Jason Shokalook (Chicago Fire FC): Julian Hall (Red Bull New York); Tola Showunmi (Louisville City FC)

Coach - Alan McCann (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)







United Soccer League One Stories from April 22, 2026

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