Paradise Look to Snap Skid Versus Corpus Christi FC

Published on April 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







Sarasota Paradise are back in action Wednesday night, looking to snap a three-game losing streak as they welcome fellow USL League One newcomers Corpus Christi FC to Premier Sports Campus.

Though Paradise have been struggling as of late, the team has consistently found scoring opportunities in the games they've played. Sixteen chances inside the opponent's final third, including a season-high 8 in their April 4 match against One Knoxville, signals a scoring breakthrough is within reach. Facing a Corpus Christi team that has conceded nine goals in four matches, the Paradise have a clear opportunity to turn goal chances into three points.

PLAYER SPOTLIGHT

Jonathan Bolanos - the forward has two of the team's four goals and leads the team in both shots (13) and chances created (11). He'll look to link up with Garret McGlaughlin, who is still searching for that elusive 50th goal contribution.

Alex Sutton - Sarasota's netminder has started all six games for the club, earning his first clean sheet of the season in their March 28 win over Portland Heart of Pines. With 18 saves to his name already, Sutton continues to anchor the defense and aims for another shutout win on Wednesday.

GAME DETAILS

When: April 22, 2026

Where: Premier Sports Campus

Time: 6:30 PM

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Tickets: tickets.sarasotaparadise.us







United Soccer League One Stories from April 22, 2026

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