Chick-Fil-A® Coastal Bend Becomes Official Founding Partner of Corpus Christi FC

Published on February 25, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Corpus Christi FC News Release







CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC is excited to announce a founding partnership with Chick-fil-A® Coastal Bend.

Chick-fil-A® Coastal Bend has been serving the Coastal Bend community from Alice to Flour Bluff. With the way Corpus Christi FC is serving the community, it was easy decision to come together.

CCFC and Chick-fil-A® have a shared mission in creating meaningful connections, supporting local families, and delivering memorable experiences both on and off the field.

Chick-fil-A® plans to support CCFC at every turn for the team, fans and community by combining great food and great soccer. With nine locations throughout the Coastal Bend, Chick-fil-A® also utilizes a mobile truck that fans can expect to see at the Corpus Christi Sports Complex most weekends throughout the 2026 pro and academy season.

"Chick-fil-A® is an exciting partner that we know fans will be equally excited for," President of Corpus Christi FC Dr. Kingsley Okonkwo said. "We've seen Chick-fil-A® impact this community and equally they see what we hope to accomplish and feel this will be a great collaboration this season."

To inquire about becoming a partner of Corpus Christi FC, please email partners@corpuscfc.com.







