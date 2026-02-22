Sarasota Paradise Fall Narrowly to Tampa Bay Rowdies in Inaugural Cochol Cup

Published on February 22, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Sarasota Paradise News Release







ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (Feb. 21, 2026) - Sarasota Paradise delivered a strong and competitive performance Saturday evening but were edged 1-0 by the Tampa Bay Rowdies in a tightly contested inaugural Cochol Cup match at Al Lang Stadium.

The preseason charity fixture, played in honor of late USL executive John Cochol, saw both sides create quality chances throughout a physical and disciplined contest. Sarasota showed defensive resilience early, highlighted by a goal-line save from their goalkeeper in the 21st minute to deny a Rowdies header.

Paradise responded with a dangerous opportunity of their own 20 minutes later, as a Sarasota attacker found space and fired toward the near post, only for Rowdies goalkeeper Austin Pack to make a strong stop and keep the match scoreless heading into halftime.

The deadlock was finally broken in the 65th minute when Tampa Bay midfielder Pedro Dolabella rose to meet a corner kick delivered by Marco Micaletto, powering a header into the net for the lone goal of the match.

Despite the result, Sarasota Paradise turned in several standout individual performances. Midfielder Declan Watters anchored the side with composure and defensive stability, while Maximus Taino provided energy and attacking spark throughout his minutes. The game also marked the welcomed return of Callum Stretch, whose presence added experience and organization to the squad.

Dolabella's goal celebration paid tribute to John Cochol, as he displayed an armband bearing the initials "JC." Cochol's widow Ashley and son Brett attended the match as honorary captains and presented the Cochol Cup trophy following the final whistle. All proceeds from the event benefited the Come Get You Some Joy Foundation, created in John's memory.

Sarasota Paradise now prepare for their home opener on March 7 against AC Boise. Tickets available at sarasotaparadise.us/tickets







United Soccer League One Stories from February 22, 2026

Sarasota Paradise Fall Narrowly to Tampa Bay Rowdies in Inaugural Cochol Cup - Sarasota Paradise

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.