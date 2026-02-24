New York Cosmos to Host Bangladeshi Heritage Match at Hinchliffe Stadium

Published on February 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Paterson, NJ - The New York Cosmos will celebrate the vibrant Bangladeshi community of Paterson, New Jersey, on March 28th during the club's second home match of the 2026 season with a special Bangladeshi Heritage Match at Hinchliffe Stadium. The Cosmos will face Fort Wayne FC in USL League One, with kickoff set for 2 PM.

The evening will honor the Bangladeshi community, which represents a significant and proud presence in the neighborhoods surrounding Hinchliffe Stadium. As a club rooted in its mission to serve and uplift the local community, the Cosmos are committed to recognizing the cultures and traditions that make North Jersey one of the most diverse cultural regions in the country.

The Bangladeshi Heritage Match will showcase the rich history, traditions, and cultural pride of Bangladesh while highlighting the global reach of the game and the international spirit that has long defined the Cosmos. Fans can look forward to an immersive matchday experience that includes special pregame ceremonies and a halftime performance by a traditional Bangladeshi dance group (BHR Naach), celebrating the music, movement, and artistry of the culture.

In addition to the on-field festivities, the Cosmos will debut a special pre-match warm-up jersey honoring the Bangladeshi community. The design features a deep green base with red accents inspired by the Bangladesh flag, layered with a fully sublimated Shapla (water lily) print. As Bangladesh's national flower, the Shapla represents resilience, beauty, and life along the country's rivers. An enlarged "Made in Bangladesh" patch on the front recognizes the craftsmanship and dedication behind the club's uniforms.

With the support of Councilman Shahin Khalique and Councilman Md Forid Uddin, the Cosmos have been working closely with the Paterson Bengali community to ensure the experience is authentic and community-first focused, including collaboration on the design of the pre-match warm-up jersey.

"When community and sport come together, history is made," said Councilman Shahin Khaliqu. "The Cosmos celebrate the vibrant Bangladeshi heritage that makes Paterson stronger, prouder, and united."

The Bangladeshi Heritage Match reflects the Cosmos' continued commitment to building a community-first club that celebrates culture, inclusion, and the unifying power of soccer.

The Bangladeshi Heritage warm-up jersey is available now. Shop today at https://shop.nycosmos.com/products/cosmos-legends-warm-up-jersey-adult-copy?utm_source=copyToPasteBoard&utm_medium=product-links&utm_content=web.

For tickets and more information, visit www.nycosmos.com.







