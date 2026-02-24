Hearts Announce Signing of Defender Ernest Mensah Jr.

Published on February 24, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine are excited to announce the signing of defender Ernest Mensah Jr. on a performance-based contract.

"As a fullback, I bring athleticism and speed to get up and down the line, support the wingers, and be solid defensively," said Mensah, "I want to lock down my side so nothing comes through, but also contribute going forward, getting crosses in and imposing myself on the game at both ends."

Mensah joins Hearts following a standout collegiate career at Xavier University and Syracuse University. After winning both the Big East Midwest Division and Big East Championship with Xavier in 2023, he transferred to Syracuse in 2025 for his final season, helping lead them to a sixth-place finish in the ACC, a conference semifinal appearance, and an NCAA Tournament berth.

"We are excited to welcome Junior to Portland and be a part of his development," said Bobby Murphy. "He's an energetic young player who can get up and down the pitch and we believe he'll fit in well with our back line."

"The style [of play] is actually similar to what I've been used to," said Mensah, expressing his excitement to slot into Bobby Murphy's system. "My Syracuse coach connected me with Bobby, and I think they see a similar player profile in me - someone who can step high, press, play forward, and bring a physical presence."

"I'd already heard about the atmosphere here and how strong the fan base is," Mensah said. "Knowing the games sell out and how passionate the supporters are made me really excited to join Hearts. I've played in good environments before, but I've heard this takes it to another level."

