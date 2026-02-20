Hearts Announce Signing of Defender Adam Armour

Published on February 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Portland Hearts of Pine News Release







Portland, ME - Portland Hearts of Pine are excited to announce the signing of defender Adam Armour on a performance-based contract. Armour joins Hearts from Eintracht Nordhorn, where he helped the German club earn promotion during the 2025 season.

"I'm aggressive, entertaining, fearless, and confident," said Armour, "If I believe taking someone on is the right option, I'll keep trying. If I make a mistake, it's out of my head immediately and I go again. I know supporters come to watch good football, so I always want to give them something to enjoy while still doing my job for the team."

"Adam is an exciting defender that will bring pace and physicality to our left side," said Bobby Murphy. "We enjoyed having him with us in Bermuda and are excited to see him develop with us this season."

Armour began his professional career with 1. FC Nürnberg in Germany after representing the United States at the 2019 U-17 World Cup. He returned to the U.S. in 2021 with Charlotte FC, spending time on loan with Charlotte Independence and FC Tulsa, and went on to make five MLS appearances in 2022 - highlighted by scoring Charlotte FC's first MLS goal. After battling injuries across multiple seasons, Armour regained form in Germany before making the move to Portland.

"This is a club that wants to achieve something," said Armour, "You can feel that ambition- from the coaches to the players. It's a hungry group, and I'm the same way."

"On top of that, I've heard amazing things about the area and the community. That matters to me. I like interacting with supporters and being involved off the field too, so it really felt like the perfect place."

All signings are pending league and federation approval. Keep up to date with the full 2026 Roster here. For more updates, visit the club's website and follow the club on Instagram, X (Twitter) and Facebook.







