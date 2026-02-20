Daniel Oyetunde, Product of Arsenal's Famed Academy, Joins Fort Wayne Football Club Roster

Published on February 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Forward Daniel Oyetunde, a 19-year-old product of Arsenal's famed academy system, has signed with Fort Wayne Football Club for its first season in USL League One.

Oyetunde's addition Friday is pending league and federation approval.

"I'd been at Arsenal for the past five years and played throughout the age groups there from under-15 to under-21," Oyetunde said. "I've chosen Fort Wayne because I believe it's the right next step for my career as it's men's football in a good league. This new project is exciting, and I can't wait to get started."

Oyetunde, who hails from London, England, is the 17th player added to the roster with Fort Wayne FC's first professional match coming March 7 against FC Naples in Naples, Florida.

"Daniel Oyetunde is an exciting young player who is ready to make his mark in senior-level professional soccer," Fort Wayne FC head coach Mike Avery said. "At Arsenal, he was exposed to some of the best coaching and most talented players anywhere in the world, and now he has an opportunity to lean on that experience as he embarks on a new journey in America with Fort Wayne FC."

After signing his first professional contract last year with Arsenal of the Premier League, Oyetunde was loaned to St Albans City of the Isthmian League and played in an FA Cup match. He then scored one minute into his first league appearance for St Albans City before returning to Arsenal.

He also appeared in a Premier League 2 match last year for Arsenal's U-21 team, the highest level squad within the Arsenal academy programs. Arsenal's Hale End Academy has produced a bevy of international stars throughout its history, such as Tony Adams, Ashley Cole, Bukayo Saka and Cesc Fàbregas.

In 2024-25, Oyetunde had two goals and two assists in 13 matches for Arsenal's U-18 squad.

"At just 19 years old, Daniel has his best years ahead of him," Avery said. "He is a quick and tricky attacking player who can glide past defenders. We plan to deploy him on the wing, and he has already shown ability to be goal-dangerous from either side. This next year will be an exciting time of growth for Daniel, both on the field and off it."

Fort Wayne FC's first five matches will be on the road before the home opener, March 2, at Fort Wayne FC Park against the Charlotte Independence. Season tickets are on sale for fans to see the club play at the largest outdoor venue in Northeast Indiana, being built at Bass Road and I-69.

Fort Wayne Football Club roster

Javier Armas, midfielder, 26 years old

Clarence Awoudor, midfielder, 22 years old

Ryan Becher, midfielder, 24 years old

Aurie Briscoe, goalkeeper, 24 years old

Tiago Dias, defender, 24 years old

Jeremy Garay, midfielder, 22 years old

Taig Healy, midfielder, 22 years old

Anthony Hernandez, defender, 22 years old

JP Jordan, midfielder, 23 years old

James Musa, midfielder, 33 years old

Daniel Oyetunde, forward, 19 years old

Michael Rempel, defender, 24 years old

Lilian Ricol, attacker, 23 years old

Bernd Schipmann, goalkeeper, 31 years old

Jayden Smith, defender, 19 years old

Juan Solís, defender, 21 years old

Reid Sproat, defender, 24 years old







United Soccer League One Stories from February 20, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.