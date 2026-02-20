College Standout Mathis Guffroy Inks with Jacks

Published on February 20, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that midfielder Mathis Guffroy has signed with the club, pending league and federation approval.

Guffroy, 22, is coming off a strong collegiate career, playing at both Texas Wesleyan University and the University of St. Thomas.

"Mathis impressed us on trial," shared Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "He possesses creativity in the final third, instincts, and the ability to run at players on the dribble. He has also shown a high soccer IQ and the willingness to compete, work, and grind to get his team a result."

The Frenchman spent four seasons with Texas Wesleyan, scoring 47 and adding 27 assists and winning Conference Player of the Year in 2024. Guffroy joined the Tommies as a graduate student in 2025, contributing on nine goals and receiving All-Summit League Second Team honors.

"Signing with this club is a special moment for me," expressed Guffroy. "I'm thankful for the trust the staff has shown in me, and I'm ready to work hard and help the team achieve great things this season."

Guffroy was born in Saint Germain En Laye, France and attended Lycee Internationals in high school.







