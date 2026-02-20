Forward Madison FC Signs Keeper Tenzing Manske for 2026

MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Goalkeeper, Tenzing Manske, pending league and federation approval. This is the 21-year-old's first professional contract following a solid collegiate career at Georgetown University.

"We're delighted to announce the signing of Tenzing for the 2026 season," Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, Matt Cairns, said. "He's a powerful Goalkeeper with a strong mentality and we believe his skills will translate quickly to the professional game after a standout college career at a great school in Georgetown."

Originally from Santa Fe, New Mexico, Manske had a strong start to his soccer career as a three-year starter for Shattuck St. Mary's in Minnesota. He competed on the international stage several times, including a feature at the Capelli Sport+ Cup in Denmark.

Manske began his collegiate career at Georgetown in 2022, getting his first action on the pitch in 2023 where he started in all five of his appearances, accumulating a 1.20 goals-against average and a 0.727 save percentage. He tallied four wins, three shutouts and sixteen saves in 2023.

"Tenzing is a young, explosive goalkeeper who's had a solid college career in a good conference," said Forward Madison FC Head Coach & Technical Director, Matt Glaeser. "He has the tools and profile to compete at our level and we are very excited to have him."

In 2024 the 6'1" keeper started in 17 matches for the Hoyas, recording eight solo shutouts as well as combining for 11 total, the third best in the nation in shutout percentage. He boasted a .774 save percentage and a .71 goals-against average over 1,527 minutes played. Manske finished the season by leading the Hoyas to becoming the 2024 Big East Conference Champions. His season performance earned him United Soccer Coaches Second Team All-East Region, Third Team All-BIG EAST and BIG EAST All-Tournament Team selections.

"I'm looking forward to representing the club on and off the field," said Manske. "I'm looking forward to joining and helping an extremely driven group of players win championships and to play in front of a community that wants to see us succeed."

Most recently, Manske signed with Vermont Green FC in 2025 competing in USL League Two. He rostered in two matches as the Club went on to win the 2025 USL League Two championship. FMFC will look to Manske to bring a similar winning mindset to Madison this season.

Manske will travel with the team to Knoxville next month as they kick off their 2026 USL League One season on the road. The Mingos will host their Home Opener on May 16th against Detroit City FC in the Club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Breese Stevens Field.







