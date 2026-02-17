Aurie Briscoe Is Back: Goalkeeper Added to Fort Wayne Football Club's 1st Pro Roster

Published on February 17, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Fort Wayne FC News Release







Goalkeeper Aurie Briscoe has been added to the Fort Wayne Football Club roster for its first season in USL League One, which kicks off March 7 against FC Naples in Naples, Florida. The signing Tuesday unites the club with one of its most successful players from its time in pre-professional soccer.

Briscoe's addition is pending league and federation approval. He and Bernd Schipmann are the goalkeepers on the Fort Wayne FC roster, which now has 16 players.

"For three years, Fort Wayne Football Club has been home for me. To start my professional career with Fort Wayne FC in its first season in USL League One means everything to me," Briscoe said. "I've grown here, we've built a winning culture here, and now we take that same belief, work ethic, and heart into the pro game.

"I'm fully bought into the coaching staff, my teammates, and this city. There's no better community and no better supporters group than the Three Rivers Regiment and the fans of Fort Wayne. I'm proud to represent this crest and ready to do my part as we take this historic next step together."

Briscoe, 24, helped propel Fort Wayne FC to three straight Valley Division titles in USL League Two between 2023 and 2025, and the club reached the Conference Semifinals in 2024 and 2025.

In 2023, he won the Golden Glove Award for having the lowest goals-against average in USL League Two at 0.43 goals per 90 minutes. He had a run of eight straight scoreless matches for Fort Wayne FC that year, when he was also selected to Puerto Rico's National Team.

In 2025, Briscoe was named to the Central Conference Team of the Year, after he helped Fort Wayne FC to seven clean sheets. Briscoe had a three-save performance against Kings Hammer FC Cincinnati on July 12, when Fort Wayne FC clinched the Valley Division title with a 1-0 victory.

Briscoe played 34 matches with Fort Wayne FC in USL League Two, which ranked third in club history behind only defenders Reid Sproat (50) and Tiago Dias (38), who have both signed with the club for its first USL League One season. The club's first home match will be May 2 at Fort Wayne FC Park against the Charlotte Independence.

"It is with a lot of pride and excitement that we announce the official signing of Aurie Briscoe to this year's USL League One roster," head coach Mike Avery said. "Aurie is a great Fort Wayne FC success story. He came on my radar three years ago through our co-owner, DaMarcus Beasley, and one of his connections from PSV in the Netherlands. Aurie had been over to train with PSV as a young player and that club had been keeping tabs on him. We brought Aurie in and his successes in USL League Two have been well documented.

"Aurie was a mainstay with us for the last three seasons and has very much earned this opportunity to continue to this journey with us as a full professional in USL League One. Aurie is not only a very good player, he is also a tremendous fit for the culture we strive to create in our team. "

Briscoe, who hails from Englewood, New Jersey, played last fall at Butler University as a graduate student. He appeared in 17 matches and had a 5-10-2 record with two clean sheets, a .659 save percentage and a 1.82 goals-against average.

Prior to Butler, Briscoe played at Rutgers University from 2021 to 2024 and was part of the 2022 Big Ten championship team. He played in eight matches and was 3-4-1 with a shutout, a .553 save percentage and a 2.13 goals-against average.

Before his college career, Briscoe helped St. Benedict's Prep to two national titles.

Fort Wayne Football Club roster

Javier Armas, midfielder, 26 years old

Clarence Awoudor, midfielder, 22 years old

Ryan Becher, midfielder, 24 years old

Aurie Briscoe, goalkeeper, 24 years old

Tiago Dias, defender, 24 years old

Jeremy Garay, midfielder, 22 years old

Taig Healy, midfielder, 22 years old

Anthony Hernandez, defender, 22 years old

JP Jordan, midfielder, 23 years old

James Musa, midfielder, 33 years old

Michael Rempel, defender, 24 years old

Lilian Ricol, attacker, 23 years old

Bernd Schipmann, goalkeeper, 31 years old

Jayden Smith, defender, 19 years old

Juan Solís, defender, 21 years old

Reid Sproat, defender, 24 years old







United Soccer League One Stories from February 17, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.