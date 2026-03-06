One Knox Signs Steven Cordova and Eli Conway

Published on March 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. - With the 2026 USL League One season right around the corner, One Knoxville SC is rounding out its roster with the addition of two young prospects from the college ranks. The defending league champions announced on Friday that it has signed midfielder Steven Cordova and forward Eli Conway.

The moves are pending league and federation approval with both players expected to be available for selection when One Knox kicks off its new season at Westchester SC on Saturday.

"I'm so happy to be here," said Cordova. "It was a tough process where I've been here for three weeks and I'm honored to have earned the contract. I'm ready to get going and begin my career with a great club."

Cordova signs his first professional contract after a successful trial stint with One Knox in the preseason. The Statesville, North Carolina-native comes to the club after a successful two seasons at Presbyterian College, where he was named Second Team All-Big South in 2024 and First Team in 2025. Prior to his time at Presbyterian, Cordova began his collegiate career at UNC-Greensboro where he played from 2022-23. He also had an eventful youth career as a part of the Colorado Rapids academy, where he earned an invitation to a United States Youth National Team Under-15 training camp. Cordova also had a training stint with USL Championship-side Colorado Springs Switchbacks SC.

Like Cordova, Conway joins One Knox after a well-traveled college career. He spent his senior season in 2025 at Florida Atlantic University, where he scored on his debut on August 21 in a 3-0 win over Creighton. Conway would go on to make 15 starts in the attacking front with the Owls. Before FAU, the six-foot forward played three seasons at Connecticut, scoring eight goals - including four match-winners - to go along with eight assists. He led the Huskies with four goals in 2024. Conway also trained in the New York Red Bulls youth academy from 2019-21.

"It's awesome to be signing for this club in such a great city," Conway said. "When I arrived here, I knew right away that environment was going to be right for me. I can't wait to get the season started."

One Knox fans will get their first opportunity to see if Conway and Cordova make their professional debuts when the club hits the road on Saturday. Kickoff at Westchester City is set for 7:00 p.m. ET, with a watch party at Kern's Bakery.

One Knox makes its home debut for 2026 on Saturday, March 14 when it hosts Forward Madison FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. (tickets), but fans are encouraged to arrive at Covenant Health Park early for pre-match fan festivities that include a flag giveaway and the raising of the 2025 USL1 championship banner. A post-match fireworks show will follow immediately after the final whistle.

TRANSACTION

One Knoxville SC has signed midfielder Steven Cordova and forward Eli Conway for the 2026 season.

PLAYER BIO

Name: Steven Cordova

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'10

Weight: 170

DOB: 6/23/03

Nationality: USA

PLAYER BIO

Name: Eli Conway

Position: Forward

Height: 6'0

Weight: 170

DOB: 9/3/04

Nationality: USA







