Athletic Club Boise Set to Open Inaugural Campaign Saturday at Sarasota Paradise

Published on March 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

BOISE, Idaho - A new chapter in Idaho soccer begins Saturday night. Athletic Club Boise will open its inaugural season on the road against Sarasota Paradise FC, with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. MT.

For a club built by Boise, for Boise, the moment marks the culmination of years of vision and months of deliberate preparation - and the start of a journey the entire community now shares.

Setting the Standard

From front office to first team, the lead-up to match day has been defined by discipline, culture, and clarity of purpose. Head Coach Nate Miller and his staff have spent the past six weeks shaping not just a roster, but an identity.

"An immense amount of work and preparation has gone into this moment for the club, both on and off the field. Over the past six weeks, the players and staff have applied themselves diligently-not only to ensure a strong performance on match day one, but to build for the entire season ahead. We're extremely proud of the culture and foundation we've established as a group. Now, our first opportunity is to embrace this inaugural match. It's a rare and special moment-one you only get to experience once."

Athletic Club Boise will aim to play attractive, entertaining football with high intensity and a clear commitment to winning from day one. The standard is high performance - a team that competes relentlessly, reflects its supporters, and represents Boise with pride every time it steps on the field. Saturday offers the first opportunity to show that identity under the lights.

The Opponent: Sarasota Paradise FC

Sarasota Paradise enters 2026 after capturing the South Florida Division title in USL League Two and advancing to the Conference Semifinals in 2025. Now stepping into USL League One competition for the first time, Sarasota presents an immediate test in a historic League One debut for both clubs.

Inaugural Roster

Athletic Club Boise opens the season with 18 officially signed players, with additional announcements forthcoming. All signings are pending league and federation approval. The roster blends MLS and USL Championship experience, international backgrounds, and emerging talent.

Goalkeeper

Joseph Andema | Accra-Kasoa, Ghana | Former Clemson University

Shot-stopping presence with composure under pressure

NCAA National Champion with multiple postseason clean sheets

Javier Garcia | McAllen, Texas | Former Texoma FC

Proven USL League One and Championship goalkeeper

Known for shot-stopping, penalty saves, and command of the box

Defenders

Jonathan Ricketts | Chattanooga, Tennessee | Former Miami FC

Experienced across USL League One and Championship

Reliable, versatile defender with strong work rate

Jake Dengler | Baltimore, Maryland | Former FC Naples

6'5" center back and elite aerial presence

2025 All-USL League One Second Team honoree

Jake Crull | Heiligenkreuz, Austria | Former Forward Madison FC

Consistent League One defender and All-League selection

Tactical, disciplined presence across the back line

Benian Yao | Waxhaw, North Carolina | Former UNC Asheville

Physical, commanding defender with leadership qualities

Strong organizer and set-piece presence

Moussa Ndiaye | Dakar, Senegal | Former Vermont Green FC

USL League Two Defender of the Year and club captain with proven leadership

Atlantic 10 Defensive Player of the Year and All-American selection at VCU

Hayden Sargis | Turlock, CA | Orlando City B

Experienced center back with MLS, USL Championship, and MLS Next Pro experience

Composed defender developed through Sacramento Republic FC's academy system

Midfielders

Blake Bodily | Boise, Idaho | Former Tampa Bay Rowdies

MLS and USL Championship veteran and Boise native

Two-way wide midfielder with leadership and hometown pride

Charlie Adams | Hendon, England | Former Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

Veteran midfielder shaped by European and U.S. professional play

Controls tempo and provides leadership centrally

Nick Moon | Waukesha, Wisconsin | Former Tampa Bay Rowdies

Versatile wide midfielder with pace and two-way impact

Proven contributor across League One and Championship

Philip Mayaka | Nairobi, Kenya | Former Huntsville City FC

Former MLS SuperDraft No. 3 overall pick

Technical midfielder with vision and work rate

Tumi Moshobane | Soweto, South Africa | Former Charlotte Independence FC

Creative attacking midfielder with Championship experience

Dynamic playmaker with proven production

Denys Kostyshyn | Khmelnytskyi, Ukraine | Former FC Drita

Experienced European attacking midfielder

Goal-threatening presence with top-division experience

Dominic Gasso | Grand Blanc, Michigan | Former Detroit City FC

Technical central midfielder with professional playoff experience

High work rate and composure in central areas

Keegan Oyler | Meridian, Idaho | Former Utah Valley University

All-WAC wingback with strong two-way impact

Creative from wide areas with defensive reliability

Forwards

Omar Yehya | Redlands, California | Former Ballard FC

WAC Golden Boot winner with pace and attacking versatility

Intelligent movement in the box with consistent goal production

Luan Figueiroa Brito | Rio de Janeiro, Brazil | Former Fluminense FC

Technical forward with pace and attacking versatility

Developed in one of Brazil's top professional academies

Kit Debut: Extensions of the Crest Story

Saturday will also mark the competitive debut of Athletic Club Boise's Away Kit and Basque Keeper Kit - each designed as a continuation of the club's visual identity in partnership with Hummel and local creative consultancy Against.

Away Kit

Inspired by Idaho's agricultural roots and working landscape

Features a heat-pressed agricultural lines pattern, reflecting layered fields and cultivated earth

Incorporates dimensional, layered ink detailing for depth and texture

This kit is a tribute to stewardship - to the land, the people who work it, and the resilience that defines Idaho.

Basque Keeper Kit (Saturday's Debut)

Honors Boise's deep Basque heritage

Includes a heat-pressed Basque x AC Boise pattern integrated into the fabric

Features ribbed Iberian design elements inspired by traditional Basque textiles

The result is bold, intentional, and unmistakably Boise - a keeper kit rooted in cultural identity.

Alternate Keeper Kit - "Bluebird Days"

Inspired by Idaho winters and the bright blue skies that follow snowfall

Built around a knit falcon sleeve cuff, symbolizing vision, strength, and precision

Features faceted heat applications and dimensional layered ink to create movement and depth

Where the Basque kit honors heritage, "Bluebird Days" reflects landscape - Idaho's winter light and wide-open horizon.

Kit designer Jennie Telleria, CEO of Against, emphasized the local meaning behind the designs:

"Every kit we create is meant to feel distinctly Idaho - something you couldn't mistake for anywhere else. It's about honoring the stories, cultures, and landscapes that make this place special, and making sure our players carry that with them every time they step on the field."

A Moment Shared

CEO and Co-Founder Brad Stith reflected on the significance of the weekend:

"Seeing this group come together has been incredibly meaningful. We've been intentional about bringing in not just talented players, but people who understand what it means to represent Idaho. That's what makes this special. None of this happens without belief - from our staff, our players, and our incredible community. Saturday is the first chance to show what that belief can build."

The match will stream nationally on ESPN+, with official Athletic Club Boise watch parties at Brixx, Belmont Brew House, Double Tap, and Liga.

For fans looking to secure their place in year one, Athletic Club Boise recently introduced two 10-game mini plans - The Big Game Plan and The USL Cup Plan - offering priority access to marquee league and cup matchups throughout the season. Limited inventory remains as the club's inaugural campaign continues to draw strong support across the Treasure Valley.







