Corpus Christi FC Signs Commanding English Defender Sam Roscoe

Published on March 6, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Corpus Christi FC has signed defender Sam Roscoe ahead of the Sharks' first professional season in 2026, pending league and federation approval.

Roscoe comes in a proven winner having won multiple trophies in Northern Ireland.

"Absolutely delighted to join Corpus Christi. Once I spoke to the manager and listened to what he had to say about the project, it was a no brainer for me really. Looking forward to getting the season underway and playing in front of the fans," Roscoe said.

Growing up in Manchester, England, Roscoe began his playing career with Academies such as Rochdale Centre of Excellence and Blackpool FC. In 2016, he moved to Scotland to sign a pro contract with Aberdeen FC. Roscoe worked hard to move up the ranks. He was loaned out for the 2018-2019 season with Alloa Athletic FC where he got consistent minutes.

After leaving Aberdeen FC, the 6-foot-4 defender signed with Scottish Championship side Ayr United. After spending two seasons there, he was noticed by Linfield FC in the Northern Ireland Football League Premiership. He made 28 appearances in his first season, helping the team claim the league title for the fourth consecutive year and Roscoe's first trophy. In his second season, Roscoe made the most appearances for the club that season on the way to another trophy, the BetMcLean Cup (NIFL Cup).

In 2023, Roscoe got the chance to return home and play for Altricham FC. However, after one season, he returned to Linfield FC for a second stint. In his return, Roscoe helped Linfield once again win a league championship.







