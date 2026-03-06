Richmond Kickers Sign Defensive Midfielder Ali Sasankhah

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers have signed defensive midfielder Ali Sasankhah, the club announced Friday. Sasankhah adds a technically sound and hard-working presence to the club's midfield unit ahead of the upcoming season.

Sasankhah joins Richmond following a four-year collegiate career at Sacramento State, where he developed into a consistent contributor for the Hornets while earning Big West Conference All-Academic Team honors in 2022, 2023, and 2024.

"During the roster build, we made it a point to look for competitors willing to do what it takes in different scenarios to get something out of each competition," said Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky. "Ali brings a tough defensive presence and he is very sharp on the ball. He has good passing range and is willing to mix it up when needed. As he gets up to speed, the City Stadium faithful will enjoy his brand of soccer."

During his senior season in 2024, Sasankhah appeared in 15 matches with 11 starts, becoming a regular in Sacramento State's midfield rotation down the stretch. He recorded one goal and two assists on the season, including a penalty finish in the regular season finale against UC Davis. Known for his composure on the ball and on-field endurance, Sasankhah played the full 90 minutes in multiple matches and started each of the Hornets' final eight contests of the year.

The 6-foot-2 Persian-American saw steady growth throughout his collegiate career. As a junior in 2023, he started 14 matches and consistently featured in Sacramento State's midfield, logging several full-match performances. The year prior, he played a major role in the Hornets' lineup, starting 17 of 18 appearances in 2022, scoring his first collegiate goal in a road victory at Saint Mary's while totaling 1,476 minutes on the pitch.

Sasankhah made his collegiate debut in 2021, appearing in nine matches as a freshman while earning four starts and recording multiple 90-minute performances early in his career.

"It means a lot to have officially signed my first professional contract with a well known club like the Kickers," Sasankhah said "I've heard amazing things about the team, fans and the atmosphere. I'm more than excited to be part of the Kickers family and play under Darren."

Before arriving at Sacramento State, Sasankhah starred at Foothill High School in California, where he was named Pioneer Valley League MVP and team MVP, helping lead the Mustangs to a league title. At the club level, he competed for Placer United in Rocklin, California.

In addition to his collegiate experience, Sasankhah spent time competing in USL League Two with Des Moines Menace, gaining valuable experience in a competitive environment.

Signing pending league and federation approval.

Richmond Kickers Roster as of March 6, 2026

Goalkeepers: Yann Fillion, James Sneddon, Alex Wintsch

Defenders: Axel Gallegos, Beckett Howell, Ethan Kos, Sam Layton, Daniel Moore, Mujeeb Murana, Sean Vinberg

Midfielders: Austin Amer, Hayden Anderson, Dakota Barnathan, Andrew Richman, Ali Sasankhah, Nils Seufert

Forwards: Lucca Dourado, Darwin Espinal, Tyler Freeman, Landon Johnson, Josh Kirkland, Owen O'Malley, Tarik Pannholzer







