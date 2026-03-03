Richmond Kickers Sign Brazilian Powerhouse Lucca Dourado

Published on March 3, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers have signed Brazilian forward Lucca Dourado to a multi-year contract, the club announced Tuesday. Dourado will add a proven attacking threat with a strong collegiate résumé and professional experience to the club's front line.

A native of São Paulo, Brazil, the 25-year-old striker arrives after a standout career in the United States that showcased his consistency in the final third and ability to impact matches as a goal scorer and creator. Standing 5-foot-10, Dourado brings pace, movement off the ball, and a natural finishing instinct to the Kickers' attack.

"Lucca is a goal scorer. He scored goals in college and he scored a good goal against us last year in USL League One," said Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky. "We were looking for an attacking threat that allows our team to attack in different ways and he came available. We are delighted to welcome Lucca and Kristen to Richmond for years to come."

Dourado first gained national attention at Montverde Academy, where he captured the Golden Boot during his senior season after being named the program's Best Player as a junior. He continued his rise at the University of Central Florida, developing into one of the most productive forwards in program history across five seasons with the Knights.

As a freshman, Dourado earned American Athletic Conference All-Rookie Team honors and was named the Most Outstanding Offensive Player of the conference championship while appearing in all 14 matches. His breakout sophomore campaign saw him score 13 goals and record 28 points, leading the team in both categories while ranking among the nation's top goal scorers and earning First Team All-Conference and All-Region recognition.

He remained a consistent attacking presence throughout his collegiate career, posting double-digit goal contributions in multiple seasons and finishing among UCF's all-time leading scorers. Dourado recorded three consecutive seasons with at least nine goals and concluded his college career ranked fifth in program history with more than 40 career goals. During his final season, he earned First Team All-Conference honors and recorded his first collegiate hat trick, further cementing his reputation as a clinical finisher.

"Coming to Richmond to play for the Richmond Kickers is a huge opportunity for me and I'm grateful for the chance to be here," Dourado said. "I'm motivated to grow, compete, and help this club reach its goals. I'm excited to play in front of the fans and feel the energy of the city. I'm looking forward to building something special together this season."

Following college, Dourado began his professional career in the USL Championship with Birmingham Legion FC before gaining additional experience on loan with Forward Madison FC, where he scored eight goals and added two assists across 24 appearances during the 2025 campaign.

Dourado now joins Richmond looking to translate his proven scoring record and attacking versatility to League One competition, strengthening the Kickers' options in the attacking third heading into the season.

Signing pending league and federation approval.

Richmond Kickers Roster as of March 3, 2026

Goalkeepers: Yann Fillion, James Sneddon, Alex Wintsch

Defenders: Axel Gallegos, Beckett Howell, Ethan Kos, Sam Layton, Daniel Moore, Mujeeb Murana, Sean Vinberg

Midfielders: Austin Amer, Hayden Anderson, Dakota Barnathan, Andrew Richman, Nils Seufert

Forwards: Lucca Dourado, Darwin Espinal, Tyler Freeman, Landon Johnson, Josh Kirkland, Owen O'Malley, Tarik Pannholzer







