Richmond Kickers Unveil Give Me Liberty Kit

Published on February 11, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

As the 2026 USL League One season approaches, the Richmond Kickers unveiled their Give Me Liberty Kit - a design inspired by one of the most historic moments in the City of Richmond and one that sparked the American Revolution.

Founded in 1993, the Richmond Kickers have been a longstanding pillar of RVA. This new kit deepens the club's connection to the city by celebrating a historic moment in Richmond.

At the heart of the kit's narrative is Patrick Henry's legendary speech, delivered at the Second Virginia Convention in Richmond's historic Church Hill neighborhood. Widely regarded as a catalyst for the American Revolution, the speech's most infamous line - "Give Me Liberty or Give Me Death" - is featured in a custom jocktag, anchoring the kit in one of the most pivotal moments in American history.

The kit features dark blue-on-blue vertical stripes, contrasted by the Kickers' primary red at the collar and cuffs. The complete text of Henry's enduring words are integrated subtly into the vertical stripes across the full body of the kit.

One quote is given new meaning in this soccer context: "One lamp by which my feet are guided" is embellished on the internal neck of the collar, flanked by a pair of illuminated soccer balls. The jersey's cross-over collar creates a modern silhouette, while a dark blue and red metallic secondary badge adds a premium finish.

Revolutionary symbolism is woven into soccer iconography throughout the design, as detailed in the jocktag's crossed bones and heritage-style soccer ball, referencing imagery of the colonies resistance to the British Stamp Act.

Keeping with the theme of recognizing local ties, the Kickers are proud to have Ukrop's Homestyle Foods return as the front-of-jersey sponsor for a sixth straight season. Three other Richmond businesses - Bon Secours, Nightingale Ice Cream and Las Abogadas RVA - are each represented on the kit, further integrating the club and kit with each key partner.

The launch campaign was photographed at Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille, a local institution named after the Founding Father and located just steps from where the historic speech was delivered. The photography was captured by long-time Richmonder Nick Davis, reinforcing the campaign's deep local ties.

The club also partnered with Richmond fashion brands Shockoe Atelier and Na Nin to supplement the wardrobe, further embedding the project within the city's creative community. Both brands contributed tailored pieces that elevated the aesthetic and illustrated how supporters can style the kit off the pitch.

The kit was designed by Alex Kocher of Easy Friday Co., marking the third year of partnership between the club and the agency. Easy Friday Co. led the Kickers' rebrand that launched in 2025 and previously designed the club's inaugural rebranded kits.

As the club enters the second season of its rebrand, the Give Me Liberty kit represents another step forward, deepening the club's connection to Richmond through the celebration of city-specific stories, landmarks, and defining moments.

Be the first to get the Give Me Liberty Kit, shop in store or online at shoprichmondsoccer.com starting Wednesday, Feb. 11 at 11 a.m.

February store hours:

Tuesday - Friday, 12 p.m. - 4 p.m.

Location: 2001 Maywill St. Suite 205, Richmond VA

Questions: For any online or store related questions, please contact us at teamstore@richmondkickers.com







