Clay Dimick Returns to the Independence for Eighth Season

Published on January 14, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that team captain Clay Dimick has signed a contract to return for his eighth season with the club.

Dimick, 31, has made 168 appearances across all competitions in seven seasons with the Independence, ranking second-most in the history of the organization. A cornerstone of Charlotte's back line, the Atlanta native has played every minute of the last two campaigns and holds the longest consecutive minutes streak in club history, logging 6,600 straight minutes. He added one goal and three assists across all competitions in 2025.

The veteran defender won 2024 USL League One Comeback Player of the Year after an extraordinary return to the pitch from two-level artificial disc replacement surgery.

"Bringing Clay back is a huge win for our organization," said Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "He represents everything we value as a club. His consistency, leadership, and competitive drive set the standard for our locker room and our culture."

"I am grateful and excited to sign a new contract with the Independence," expressed Dimick. "I am motivated more than ever to come in to help fight for a championship this year, and to help continue to drive the standard as a leader and a veteran for the group. Charlotte holds a special place in my family's heart, and winning a trophy for them, the fans, and the club as a whole would mean the world to me."

Dimick's eighth season in Charlotte gets underway with the home opener against Spokane Velocity FC on March 27. Get a mystery item along with a ticket to the home opener!







United Soccer League One Stories from January 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.