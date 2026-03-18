Charlotte Independence Announce Signing of Forward Christy Manzinga

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that striker Christy Manzinga has signed with the club, pending league and federation approval.

Manzinga, 31, most recently played for Bnei Yehuda of the Leumit League in Israel in 2025, recording five goals in 17 appearances.

"Christy is an experienced and proven attacking player, capable of playing as a striker or winger," said Charlotte Independence Head Coach Mike Jeffries. "He brings experience from strong international leagues, along with a powerful physical presence and strong technical ability. We expect him to be a force in front of goal, both as a scorer and a creator."

Prior to his time in Israel, Manzinga built an extensive professional career across South Korea, Hungary, Northern Ireland, and Scotland. His standout campaign came in 2021/22 with Linfield FC, where he scored 20 goals in 35 appearances across all competitions, helping the club secure its third consecutive NIFL Premiership title. That season, he also featured in UEFA Champions League and UEFA Europa Conference League qualifiers.

Manzinga previously made seven appearances in the Scottish Premiership with Motherwell FC during the 2019/20 season.

Born in Paris, France, Manzinga has represented the Democratic Republic of the Congo at the youth international level.

"I'm very happy to join one of the top clubs in USL League One," said Manzinga. "I'm looking forward to the season ahead and everything we can achieve together."







United Soccer League One Stories from March 18, 2026

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