Kickers Move on in U.S. Open Cup Competition, Defeat NoVA FC 2-0

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Richmond Kickers News Release







RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Kickers secured a 2-0 victory over regional opponent NoVa FC in U.S. Open Cup competition on Tuesday at City Stadium. Striker Josh Kirkland scored Richmond's opening tally, with Lucca Dourado following suit to solidify the win.

Richmond improved to 30-9-2 all-time at home in the US Open Cup. Tonight's match also marked the Kickers debut for Ali Sasankhah.

With his first of the match, Kirkland marked back-to-back games with a goal to open the 2026 season. Dourado tallied his first goal in a Richmond uniform and first at City Stadium, in just his second game with the club. Goalkeeper Yann Fillion once again recorded multiple saves in key moments to earn his first clean sheet as a Kicker.

Breaking Down The Action

Richmond earned their first corner of the match in the third minute of play.

The Kickers nearly broke the deadlock as Mujeeb Murana found Josh Kirkland in the box in the 15th minute.

Dakota Barnathan helped put the Kickers on the board as he sent a ball through two NoVA defenders to a waiting Josh Kirkland who opened the scoring in the 31st minute.

The first half came to a close with the Kickers leading 1-0.

Hayden Anderson carried the ball into the box in the 48th minute, nearly finding the net, before Tyler Freeman came in with another near miss.

NoVA FC attempted to find an equalizer in the 49th minute, however Yann Fillion tipped away the shot attempt with Mujeeb Murana providing the clear.

Lucca Dourado and Landon Johnson came on for Tarik Pannholzer and Kirkland in the 57th minute.

Dourado took on a NoVA FC defender, sending it to the top corner of the net in stoppage time, making the final score 2-0 in favor of the Kickers.

Notable Numbers

1: Tuesday's match marked the Kickers first U.S. Open Cup match of the season.

1: Ali Sasankhah made his Kickers debut in the match.

1: Fillion earned his first clean sheet as a Kicker.

2: The matchup marks the second game of the 2026 season.

2: Richmond claimed its second win of the 2026 season

26: Tuesday's matchup marked the clubs 26th U.S. Open Cup appearance.

30: Richmond earned their 30th home win in U.S. Open Cup competition.

34: The Kickers enter their 34th season all-time.

U.S. Open Cup History

With the win, Richmond moved to 30-9-2 all-time at home in the U.S. Open Cup.

The Kickers are the only active professional soccer club outside of the MLS to have won a U.S. Open Cup, claiming the 1995 title.

Tuesday's matchup marked the club's 26th U.S. Open Cup appearance.

Richmond Chairman and CEO Rob Ukrop starred for the victorious 1995 side, playing striker and winning matchup MVP in the final vs. the El Paso Patriots.

Chief Sporting Officer and Head Coach Darren Sawatzky played in the 1999 Open Cup and was a member of the Seattle Sounders FC coaching staff that won four titles between 2009 and 2014

Up Next

The Kickers welcome FC Naples to City Stadium for their USL League One home opener on Saturday, March 21 at 6:00 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS 6.3 and ESPN+ with live updates and links available at richmondkickers.com or @RichmondKickers on X (Twitter).







United Soccer League One Stories from March 18, 2026

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