Greenville Falls After a Hard-Fought Battle at Greenwood Field
Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Greenville Triumph SC News Release
Asheville, NC - The Greenville Triumph's 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup run came to a close on Wednesday night, falling 3-1 to Asheville City SC at Greenwood Field.
Asheville struck first in the 13th minute, with Evan Southern finishing a close-range chance off a low cross from Raí Pinto. The early breakthrough gave the hosts momentum, but Greenville responded quickly. Just six minutes later, Devin Boyce delivered. Standing over a free kick outside the box, Boyce curled a right-footed strike into the upper left corner, leveling the match at 1-1 in the 19th minute.
The deadlock held until the 82nd minute when Asheville found its breakthrough. Aston Bilow capitalized inside the six-yard box, finishing a low cross from Ben Fall to give the home side a 2-1 lead.
Greenville pushed forward in search of another equalizer, but the game slipped further out of reach deep into stoppage time. Azaad Liadi received a yellow card in the 96th minute during a frantic closing stretch, and just two minutes later, Ben Fall sealed the result with a goal from inside the box to make it 3-1.
The Triumph will now turn their focus back to league play as they take on the Cosmos at home March 25th at 7:00PM.
United Soccer League One Stories from March 18, 2026
- One Knox Advances in US Open Cup with 3-1 Win - One Knoxville SC
- FC Naples Advances to Second Round of Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup with Dominant 3-0 Victory over Red Force FC - FC Naples
- Greenville Falls After a Hard-Fought Battle at Greenwood Field - Greenville Triumph SC
- Forward Madison FC Signs Striker Tyler Trimnal on 25-Day Contract - Forward Madison FC
- Matthew Arango and Gavin Pierce Return on Academy Contracts - Charlotte Independence
- Charlotte Independence Announce Signing of Forward Christy Manzinga - Charlotte Independence
- Kickers Move on in U.S. Open Cup Competition, Defeat NoVA FC 2-0 - Richmond Kickers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.