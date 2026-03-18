Matthew Arango and Gavin Pierce Return on Academy Contracts

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Charlotte Independence News Release







CHARLOTTE, NC - The Charlotte Independence announced today that Matthew Arango and Gavin Pierce are both returning to the club on academy contracts.

The two youngsters trained with the first team last season on academy contracts and return on the same deals.

Arango, 18, joined Charlotte Independence Soccer Club in 2024 and is set to begin his collegiate career at Stetson University in the fall. The midfielder did not appear in any league matches last season, but did appear once in the U.S. Open Cup - playing 12 minutes in the club's extra time victory at Long Island Roughriders.

"I've been blessed to continue with the USL League One squad and being given the opportunity to fight for roster spots and minutes to put under my belt," expressed Arango. "Training with these professionals will make my transition to college smoother as I've gotten used to playing with stronger, faster and more experienced players over the last couple years. This experience has been essential to my development."

Pierce, 18, is set to join the Wofford Terriers later in 2026. Playing for Charlotte Independence Soccer Club, Pierce has shown to be a promising young goal scorer, contributing 25 goals and assists to his 07/08 MLS Next Homegrown team in 2025. Pierce has not made his debut for the first team.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 18, 2026

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