Forward Madison FC Signs Striker Tyler Trimnal on 25-Day Contract

Published on March 18, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Forward Madison FC News Release







MADISON, WI: Forward Madison FC has signed Forward, Tyler Trimnal, on a 25-day contract, pending league and federation approval. The 22-year-old comes to the Flamingos after a successful collegiate career and solid 2025 season with USL League Two Club, Vermont Green.

"We're excited to add Tyler to the roster," said Forward Madison FC Sporting Director, Matt Cairns. "He's a player I've followed throughout his successful college career at Clemson and South Carolina and we believe his abilities will quickly translate to the professional game. He's got a great mentality and attitude towards improving daily in training, and he brings the physical and technical traits we look for in a striker."

Originally from Lancaster, South Carolina, Trimnal found early success in soccer finishing top-five in his academy class, captained the 2019 US Club Soccer Champions and was named to the ECNL All-National All-Region Team.

Trimnal stayed close to home, choosing to attend Clemson University in 2022. During his time with the Tigers, Trimnal scored 13 goals, contributed six assists and helped his squad to become National Champions in 2023. In 2025, Trimnal transferred to the University of South Carolina where he added four goals and two assists to his collegiate career total.

In 2025, the 6'3 ¬Â³ striker supplemented his senior year at the University of South Carolina with a campaign at Vermont Green in USL League Two. During his time in Vermont, Trimnal logged 400 minutes, two goals and one assist.

"I'm really excited for the opportunity to be part of Forward Madison and represent the club," said Trimnal. "I'm looking forward to competing and doing whatever I can to help us succeed this season."

Trimnal has travelled with the team to Flint, Michigan this week as they take on the Flint City Bucks in Round One of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup. The Mingos will host their Home Opener on May 16th against Detroit City FC in the Club's first Prinx Tires USL Cup match at Breese Stevens Field. Fans can support the club and now explore season ticket and single game ticket offerings for the 2026 season.







United Soccer League One Stories from March 18, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.