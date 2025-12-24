Spokane Velocity FC Signs Former Champion Joe Gallardo Ahead of 2026 Season

Spokane, WA - Velocity FC has signed former Union Omaha forward Joe Gallardo to its roster for the 2026 season, pending league and federation approval.

Entering his fifth year in USL League One, Gallardo brings championship experience to Spokane. In three seasons with Omaha, the star forward totaled 13 goals and 10 assists, helping Union Omaha win the 2024 League One title while earning Finals MVP honors.

Prior to his time with Omaha, Gallardo played for Richmond Kickers in 2019, leading the club in goals with six en route to making the League One All-League First Team. Gallardo also has experience in the USL Championship, making stints with Orlando City B in 2017 and Real Monarchs SLC in 2020, both former Championship clubs.

Born in San Diego, Gallardo's soccer experience stems back to his youth days. The California native spent time with the United States U-15, U-17 and U-19 teams, scoring 19 goals over 32 matches in his international career. Gallardo notably played in the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Chile.

Gallardo joins a talented Velocity FC roster that made the USL League One Finals last season. He will add offensive firepower to an attacking group led by Anuar Peláez, who led Spokane with 10 goals in 2025.

Velocity FC head coach Leigh Veidman spoke on Gallardo's experience and how it will elevate Spokane to another level in 2026.

"Year on year he's shown to be one of the most productive players in USL League One, and he's a player that has been a part of two championship winning teams," said Veidman. "He brings everything we need to push not just our attack, but our team to another level and we are excited to welcome Joe to Spokane."

Joe Gallardo will make his debut for Spokane on March 8th, 2026 when Velocity FC plays its season opener against South Georgia Tormenta FC on the road. 2026 season tickets are now available at 2026 Season Tickets - USL Spokane. Get yours today and cheer on Spokane next season when they enter its third year in USL League One!







