Spokane Velocity FC Advance to League One Semifinals After Thrilling Playoff Win against Tormenta FC

Published on November 3, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane Velocity FC News Release







Spokane, WA - Velocity FC defeated South Georgia Tormenta FC in the League One Quarterfinals in a penalty shootout 4-3 on Sunday to advance to the semifinals for the second straight season.

Spokane's head coach Leigh Veidman was proud of his team's ability to adapt against a talented Tormenta FC club.

"You can do all the work that you want and prepare the team for your opposition, but they can show up and do something completely different," said Veidman. "I'm really proud of the guys tonight, because not only did we face something very different than we were expecting, but they were able to adapt really well."

Velocity FC rallied from a 1-0 deficit in extra time to force a penalty shootout against South Georgia. The match was Spokane's first playoff win at home in club history.

The match started with defensive intensity by both sides, with no goals scored in the first half. Velocity FC had a nice opportunity in the 20th minute, with defender Camron Miller almost connecting on a header that was saved by Tormenta FC goalkeeper Austin Pack.

South Georgia nearly scored minutes later when forward Yaniv Bazini attempted a header inside the box that was saved by Spokane goalkeeper Carlos Merancio. Both clubs had four shots in the first half, with each only getting one on target.

Velocity FC forward Shavon John-Brown had a golden chance at a score to end the half, as he found himself open outside the box on a shot that sailed too far right for Spokane.

The second half ran similar to the first, with both clubs unable to cash in on its offensive opportunities. Spokane midfielder Pierre Reedy had a good chance in the 61st minute, getting himself open inside the box, with his shot sailing over the goalpost.

Tormenta FC had multiple chances at a goal to end the second half, with a corner kick by midfielder Gabriel Cabral getting deflected off Spokane's backline to force extra time.

Tormenta FC broke through the scoreless draw in the 95th minute, with midfielder Mason Tunbridge capitalizing off a penalty kick to give South Georgia a 1-0 lead.

With its season on the line, Spokane Velocity FC rallied in the second half of extra time, with forward Anuar Peláez scoring his own penalty kick in the 115th minute to send the match to a penalty shootout.

Peláez reflected on the resilience of Velocity FC that showed throughout this match.

"We expected a difficult match, but we never lost faith that we were going to win this game. In the playoffs, it's physically exhausting, but it is really emotionally exhausting as well, because you need to be extremely focused as we all know what we are playing for," said Peláez.

Velocity FC went a perfect 4-4 in the shootout, with Nil Vinyals, Marky Hernandez, Anuar Peláez and Davíd Garcia all knocking in goals against Tormenta FC goalkeeper Pack. South Georgia made its first three kicks but missed its last two to seal the win for Spokane.

Spokane goalkeeper Carlos Merancio, who corralled one of Tormenta FC's shootout kicks, is grateful for the support the city has given the team this season.

"It's been very special to have the city of Spokane come out and support us. I've been here since day one and having the crowd here during PKs and seeing everyone gathered behind the goal was amazing," said Merancio. "We're looking forward to our fans giving that extra push to go and win the championship."

Coach Veidman applauded the fight his club gave in the comeback win against South Georgia.

"The adaptability, the fight, the never say die attitude to find a way to get through and pull out the win was absolutely fantastic," said Veidman.

Spokane is now one win away from reaching the USL League One championship for the second straight season, a feat that no other League One club has accomplished. Following Sunday's thrilling win, Spokane Velocity FC will play Portland Hearts of Pine in a USL League One semifinals match on November 9th. Kickoff time is set for 6 PM PT, and the match will be streamed on ESPN+. For tickets to Velocity FC's semifinals match, visit Velocity FC Tickets - USL Spokane.







United Soccer League One Stories from November 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.