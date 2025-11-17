Heartbreak in Knoxville: Velocity FC Fall Short in 2025 Finals against One Knoxville SC

Knoxville, TN - Spokane Velocity FC lost 2-0 to One Knoxville SC in the 2025 League One Finals on Sunday, ending the club's magical season as the runner ups for the second consecutive year.

Velocity FC set a club record in total wins this year with 16 across the regular season and playoffs. Spokane showed resilience throughout the playoffs, defeating both South Georgia Tormenta FC and Portland Hearts of Pine in penalty shootouts to advance to the League One Final.

Spokane's head coach Leigh Veidman reflected on the finals match and the accomplishments Velocity FC have had over its first two years.

"Finding perspective is tough for us all right now, but the fact that we have been in two finals in our first two years as a club is a testament to all involved," said Veidman. I'm really proud of the players and what they have done for this club and community in such a short period of time. I know the city is proud of them!"

The championship match started in a frenzy, with Spokane earning a pair of corner kicks in the first two minutes. One Knoxville SC scored an early goal in the 4th minute to give the host a 1-0 lead over Velocity FC. Knoxville SC midfielder Nico Rosamilia converted right near the goal off a perfect crosser by Stavros Zarokostas to give Knoxville the early lead.

Knoxville SC nearly doubled its advantage minutes later, with Zarokostas missing a shot inside the box wide left. Both clubs had seven shots in the first half, with each getting one on target.

Velocity FC had multiple opportunities to equalize the match in the first half, including a header attempt by captain Luis Gil in the 36th minute that was corralled by Knoxville goalkeeper Sean Lewis.

Spokane midfielder Nil Vinyals attempted a long shot outside the box in the 42nd minute that missed over the top. Vinyals was the hero for Velocity FC in their semifinals match last week, scoring a goal in the 120th minute of extra time to equalize the match at 1-1 and force a shootout against Portland Hearts of Pine.

Vinyals spoke on the disappointment of Sunday's match and thanked the fans for a successful season.

"Very disappointed that we were not able to bring the trophy back to Spokane, but I'm proud of the team's effort throughout the season," said Vinyals. "I just want to thank all the fans for their unconditional support this year."

Knoxville SC opened the second half with a gift, earning a penalty kick in the 53rd minute that forward Kempes Tekiela converted to give the home club a 2-0 lead over Spokane. The goal was Tekiela's second in the playoffs.

Spokane was unable to find a goal in the second half, getting just one shot attempt off in the final 45 minutes of action.

Velocity FC forward Shavon John-Brown reflected on the loss while sharing excitement for the future.

"Disappointed that we didn't cross the final hurdle, but Spokane will be back for sure," said John-Brown. "I just want to thank the owner's, the fans, the staff and the team. Again, Spokane will be back!"

Despite the disappointing loss, Velocity FC accomplished a lot in the 2025 season. Spokane defender Davíd Garcia and Luis Gil were both named to the League One First Team all-league, with goalkeeper Carlos Merancio earning second team honors. Garcia

was named as finalist for defender of the year, while Merancio was a goalkeeper of the year contender.

Coach Veidman had a message to the fans as the club enters the offseason and prepares for next season.

"Fans, no words are going to express what you mean to this team and club," said Veidman. We appreciate you more than you know and we cannot wait to be back in front of you in 2026 fighting together to keep pushing this team and club forward!"Season tickets for Velocity FC's 2026 season are now available at 2026 Season Tickets - USL Spokane. Get yours today and cheer on Spokane next season when they enter its third year in USL League One!







