Velocity FC Advance to League One Final After Unbelievable Semifinal Win over Portland

Published on November 10, 2025 under United Soccer League One (USL1)

Spokane, WA - Spokane Velocity FC rallied from a 2-1 deficit to defeat Portland Hearts of Pine in a penalty shootout 6-5 on Sunday to advance to the USL League One Final for the second straight season.

Spokane will play One Knoxville SC in the final on November 16th. Velocity FC is the first club in league history to advance to the championship match in back to back seasons.

Velocity FC head coach Leigh Veidman spoke on what will be needed for Spokane to capture its first championship next Sunday.

"I think our all around game has got to be at its highest level that we've had all season," said Veidman. "Knoxville has a fantastic team that's good on the ball. They can attack in different ways and they're strong defensively."

Velocity FC had a successful first half offensively, getting three shots on target off of six attempts. Spokane captain Luis Gil had a wild sequence in the 27th minute, missing two shots on goal within seconds of each other. Gil's first shot was deflected by Portland goalkeeper Hunter Morse, with Gil getting a header attempt off Morse's deflection that barely missed wide right.

Hearts of Pine midfielder Nathaniel James nearly had a goal of his own in the 33rd minute, with a shot attempt inside the box being saved by Spokane goalkeeper Carlos Merancio.

Gil got his redemption to end the first half, knocking in a one-legged goal in the 45th minute to give Velocity a 1-0 lead into halftime. Gil perfectly positioned himself inside the box for a throw-in, kicking the ball off a ricochet into the top right of the net.

Gil reflected on the semifinals match following the win.

"I wish we would've handled business right away and not have gone into PKs, but it's playoffs," said Gil. "I knew that if we stuck with our plan that we would come out with a win and we did."

Hearts of Pine quickly rallied in the second half, with midfielder Ollie Wright scoring a goal in the 53rd minute to equalize the match at 1-1. A Velocity FC defender headed the ball right to Wright, who capitalized with his second goal of the 2025 playoffs.

Spokane defender David Garcia gave praise to Portland and looked ahead to Next Sunday's championship match.

"We knew that they were a good team, and that's what they showed today. They didn't have too many chances throughout the game, but when they did, they made sure they counted and found a way to score two goals" said Garcia. "For next week's final, Knoxville is a solid team and very strong defensively. Our job is to go out there and finish their streak."

Portland almost knocked in their second goal minutes later, with midfielder Masashi Wada attempting a shot at the top of the box that was too strong.

Regulation ended with no club victorious and the match heading into extra time. Hearts of Pine midfielder JayTee Kamara struck early, knocking in a goal in the 92nd minute to give Portland a 2-1 lead.

Spokane never wavered, and lightning struck twice as Nil Vinyals found an equalizing goal in the 120th minute to level the match at 2-2 and send it to a penalty shootout. This match was the second straight playoff match that Velocity FC rallied from a deficit in extra time to force a shootout.

Coach Veidman spoke of his club being in a penalty shootout in two straight weeks.

"I'm still processing, honestly. To be in this situation two weeks in a row is on some levels, frustrating, but on the other side of it is the heart, desire, fight and that never say die attitude these players bring," said Veidman. "These players go out, execute and get it done and that's huge. They're absolutely incredible."

In the shootout, Merancio made two crucial saves to secure the semifinals win for Spokane. The star goalkeeper denied goals by both midfielders Michael Poon-Angeron and Kamara to end the match.

Following Sunday's thrilling win, Spokane Velocity FC will play One Knoxville SC in the USL League One Championship match in Knoxville, Tennessee on Sunday, November 16th. Kickoff is slated for 2 PM PT, and the match will be streamed on ESPN+.







